S’hè spenta a voce di Corsica

Petru Guelfucci, founder of Canta u Populu Corsu, pillar of Riacquistu and most famous Corsican voice of the last forty years, was swept away by illness yesterday. He leaves a huge legacy



How to find the right words when a monument slips away? He would have disputed the term and yet few artists have had such an influence on the musical culture of this country. Petru Guelfucci passed away yesterday, at the age of 66, after a battle with cancer that left him no chance. We knew he was ill but the brutality of his departure left the Corsican scene orphaned by a voice, undoubtedly the most beautiful of the Riacquistu. And an island that has not finished mourning him. Heir to Sermanu’s musical tradition, it was in his village of Boziu that it all began for him in 1973.

Was he aware, when he founded Canta u Populu Corsu with Jean-Paul Poletti and Minicale, that he was at the initiative of a historic turning point? Because for him alone counted the preservation and transmission of a dying heritage, he worked hard to make this heart beat. Faced with the headwinds of a colonial history that swept away everything. Collapsed, Jean-Paul Poletti, the friend of always, remembers this evening of July 1973 in Aiacciu, during a festival organized in Milelli. “Aviamu cantatu un pezzu di messa, cù Minicale, accant’à A Manella, A Sirinata aiaccina. Più nimu cantava cusì, ùn si parlava più di messa è di tradiziunale. Ma Petru mi dicia: ” S’è no cuntinuimu cusì, tutti i Corsi cantaranu ”. Avia has ragiò. “

So many joined the ranks of a group built to safeguard what was left. And dig up what was buried, in the countless evenings across the island, knocking on the doors of the elders who, for some, transmitted while wondering what the young people were going to do with songs that were no longer sung. Eight albums and a revolution later, they had their answers. Without trying to embody what he was not deeply, Petru occupied the stage as he wandered the paths of Sermanu.

It was enough for the frail figure to attack the first notes to understand her mission, what she had come to share. It took strength to resuscitate a soul, to remember that nothing was lost. To face fierce opposition, also, as that evening of 1978, at the Venacu swimming pool, where the defenders of a French and Republican Corsica had fired in a transformer to stop Canta’s voices. It was the surreal days of guns in violin cases to defend themselves, like the fellow travelers who shared the stage by his side.

Much like his friend Poletti, after dissensions in the group, Petru continued his solo journey with Isula, in 1987. The work takes up some songs that Petru performed on stage with Canta, without having been recorded, such as Cavallu Where I Paisoli d’Orezza. The following year, he did it again with S’o chjodu occhji in which appears the upsetting O Ghjacumusà Where My ti ne voli andà, his resumption of Do not leave me.





But it was in 1991, with Corsica and the album of the same name, which he made known well beyond the Mediterranean. On the other side of the Atlantic, the Quebecois reserve an incredible welcome to the opus which will be gold record. A feat unmatched until then for a Corsican album. In Montreal, its biggest concert brought together 25,000 people. Memoria In 1994, “Perhaps the most successful”, according to its composer Christophe Mac Daniel, Vita in 1999, Sì Mea and I mo tesori in 2009 and 2019 complete a discography in which he will never have betrayed himself.

We cannot understand the work of Petru Guelfucci without the traditional song. Base of all his influences, he was everything for him alpha and omega, until he found it in each of his notes. In its own way, no other has managed to give it such modernity. After 45 years of friendship, it is Christophe Mac Daniel who speaks about it best. “His knowledge of the traditional, of polyphony, was incredible. We used his voice, his way of singing to do something good, deep together. He knew how to touch everyone. “

The musician has always refused to give in to the pop ease, so he worked every melody for him. “Everyone is looking for typicality today, but a lot of things look the same, in the end. We had taken another path with Petru », he adds.

The gold record with Corsica was not his only reward. In 1995, he won with Dumè Leschi, Mai Pesce, Philippu Rocchi, Benedettu Sarocchi, Lurenzu Barolosi and Andria Olivi a Victoire de la musique with Voce di Corsica for the album Profane and sacred polyphonies. Today it remains the benchmark in this field. Without betraying anything, here again, secular songs, the incredible team transmitted the best, until this stratospheric and very personal interpretation of the paghjella Moita.

Disarmingly simple, he had the rare gift of placing ricuccates where they were not expected, both sharp and powerful. “Era un tercanu”, slips Christophe Mac Daniel. “A voce di u seculu”, wants to believe Jean-Paul Poletti. In 2009, he had the good fortune, with others, to have the paghjella recognized as intangible cultural heritage of humanity by the Unesco safeguard committee. The fight of a lifetime.

Because he was keen to revive “The spirit of Canta”, he was at the origin, with Jean-Paul Poletti, of Canta 73 and a last singing tour in 2019 with U Sperà di l’esse. Projects, Petru did not stop having them until the last moments. “Two months ago, he called me to tell me that he had three texts and he wanted us to work on them”, confides its composer. It is this image that we will keep of him, his head tilted and resting on his hand and this voice coming from the depths of the Boziu to say that we are not dead.

To a so sposa Marie-Pierre, to u so figliolu Petru Santu, to e so figliole Stella, Maddalena è Leriola, to tutti quelli, numarosi, tocchi da ‘ssu dolu tamantu, Corsica-Morning prente e so cunduglianze afflicts. Riposa in santa pace o Pè.