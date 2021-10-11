Sixteen people killed in plane crash in central country

A plane carrying civilian paratroopers crashed on Sunday in central Russia, the Emergency Situations Ministry said. Sixteen people were killed in the accident and “seven people were rescued,” the ministry said on Telegram.

Twenty-three people boarded the plane, which crashed at 9:23 a.m. in the Republic of Tatarstan, the ministry added. The seven survivors were hospitalized and one of them is “in serious condition”, according to the RIA Novosti agency.





A survivor “in serious condition”

The device, type L-410, was broken in two, according to images transmitted by the ministry. The seven survivors were hospitalized and one of them is “in serious condition”, according to RIA Novosti. According to the Interfax news agency, the plane belonged to a local club of the paramilitary organization DOSAAF, the Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Aviation and Navy.

Russia, long known for its numerous accidents, has significantly improved its aviation safety since the 2000s, but crashes still occur quite frequently, especially in sparsely populated areas such as the Far East.