Sony Xperia 5 III review: a compact and attractive top of the range

If you’re familiar with the Xperia line, you shouldn’t be taken aback by the device’s design. This smartphone is presented as a more compact version of the Xperia 1 III, which is not to displease us. With its dimensions of 157 x 68 x 8.2 mm and its contained weight of 168 g, it slips easily into the pocket and is quickly forgotten.

The Japanese firm has still not got rid of the borders, even if this is improving since the screen occupies about 82% of the front face. The device is also covered with Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and back. It also benefits from an IP68 certification (immersion up to 1.50 m for 30 min), but trades the matte coating of its big brother for a shiny finish which unfortunately catches fingerprints too much.

Sony has decided to keep a fingerprint reader on the edge, still very pleasant to use. We also appreciate the possibility of inserting a microSD card on one of the Dual-SIM slots. The icing on the cake, the user is entitled to a physical trigger and a 3.5 mm jack port, which has become rare in this price segment. No worries for the future, knowing that this model is compatible with 5G, NFC, wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Audio

The 3.5 mm jack port located on the upper edge is of good quality. It delivers significant power (120 mVrms) and can take advantage of a majority of current headsets. The distortion is minimal (0.0007%), the reproduction of the dynamic range excellent (111 dB) and the crosstalk under control (-76 dB). With his big brother, he is one of the best in the exercise.