Sophie Tapie is lynched for her giggles in the church

Sophie Tapie, singer and daughter of the great Bernard Tapie, shocked the web. The young woman was seen laughing out loud during her father’s funeral! The Objeko team invites you to discover what could have caused his hilarity in such a moment.

Sophie Tapie: the daughter of the Phoenix

Sophie Tapie is the daughter of the late Bernard Tapie, who passed away on October 3rd. The young woman begins to make a name for herself, even if her surname forever links her to the “Boss”.

When she was only 16, Sophie Tapie made her first media appearance. She plays alongside her father in the Commissioner Valence series. It gives him a taste for comedy. The same year, she joined a prestigious Parisian theater school. Two years later, she moved to London to refine her acting skills at Arts Educational Schools.

In 2008, Sophie Tapie made her stage debut in the prestigious Oscar play, popularized in cinema by Louis de Funès. It is however thanks to the song that the young woman is noticed. In 2012, she participated in The Voice, and was selected in Jenifer’s team. Unfortunately, she loses quite early in the adventure. This does not prevent him from releasing a country album, titled Sauvage. This one knows a great success of esteem, and a certain commercial success.

This year, Sophie Tapie is back in the spotlight with her new album, 1988. However, the promotion of this new opus has been somewhat complicated …

Tensions on the TPMP plateau

Touche Pas à Mon Poste is well known for its rants and slippages. Cyril Hanouna and his whole gang like to invite personalities can create tension on the set, even controversy. We could see it when Baba invited Loana, Eryl Prayer and Sylvie Ortega Munos, which was a fight of insults on the set, and which ended in assault behind the scenes. While Sophie Tapie came to promote her 1988 album, Cyril Hanouna also invited David Djaoui, director of a documentary on Bernard Tapie. The young woman, very uncomfortable, did not hesitate to rebel:

“I’ve been really uncomfortable for a while now because I didn’t want to see it, I didn’t come for it. I’m here to talk about music actually and I feel a bit trapped quite honestly. I didn’t think they would inflict these images on me. If I had known, I wouldn’t have come.”





The presenter had spoken quite violently against him. A few days later, Bernard Tapis left us. This is to date one of the biggest blunders of Touche Pas à Mon Poste. The presenter has since apologized flatly, but the damage was already done.

Sophie Tapie: her giggles at her father’s funeral

Sophie Tapie’s father passed away after a long illness. Tributes have multiplied, both in the artistic world, the world of sport, and the political class. Bernard Tapie had several lives, all crowned with many successes. A ceremony was held in Saint-Germain-des-Prés in his honor. His close friends such as Jean-Louis Borloo, Jean-Pierre Papin and Basil Boli were present. They carried the coffin of the Boss, who was applauded by many French people who came to attend the event.

Bernard Tapie wanted to be buried in Marseille, his hometown. All her family, including Sophie Tapie, made the trip for the ceremony in the magnificent Cathedral of the Major. Far from being sad, this ceremony was rather jovial, and Sophie Tapie even had a giggle! The family shared anecdotes related to the great man. Rodolphe, grandson of Bernard Tapie being a year older than Sophie Tapie, told a heartwarming childhood story. Rodolphe had cut the hair of a doll of Sophie, who had then locked herself outside on purpose to accuse him. The subterfuge had worked! “Ouch, I had the biggest brawl of my life. This is called karma.”. The whole cathedral laughed, Sophie the first. It is in this relaxed atmosphere that the ceremony continued to take place, proving the strong bond that lives in Clan Tapie despite adversity.



