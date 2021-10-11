Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights on Sunday, during a weekend marked by disruption, which the company explained by weather and air traffic control problems.

The carrier canceled more than 1,085 flights on Sunday, nearly 29% of its traffic, the highest rate for an airline, and suffered delays on more than 900 other routes, according to the flight tracker FlightAware.





Southwest also canceled more than 800 flights on Saturday, FlightAware assures us.

In a statement, Southwest said the weather troubles started at Florida airports early in the weekend and were made worse by unexpected air traffic control issues that caused delays and led to many cancellations.

“We continued to work diligently throughout the weekend to resume operations with a focus on repositioning planes and crews to take care of our customers,” the airline said.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) has refuted rumors that some pilots or company employees were participating in a downturn to protest the company’s decision to force its employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“SWAPA is aware of the operational difficulties affecting Southwest Airlines today due to several issues, but we can say with certainty that our pilots are not participating in any formal or informal mobilization,” the group said on Saturday.