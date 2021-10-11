Spain – France – Bleus – Real claims a Ballon d’Or: Karim Benzema, faster, higher, taller

It should be seen “in the zone”, like the NBA players to chain the filoches to the warm-up. Of his eleven attempts, all outside the penalty area from the right as from the left, nine landed in the small net of poor Benoît Costil, helpless. Before the match started, we had already understood that Karim Benzema was on fire. And in an incredible mimicry of his preparation exercises, in the same place, he went to launch an impossible missile to wake up the Blues in the final of the League of Nations against Spain.

Nations League – Finals Laporte, bitter after the defeat: “We played better than them” 4 HOURS AGO

“It’s a gesture that I often repeat during training but rather close to the post, explained the hero of the evening after the victory. During the warm-up, already, I had put a lot of it. When the ball goes, I know it will go to the bottom but I was not thinking in the skylight.“Because Benzema is not content to be decisive, he also puts the forms. After his fantastic goal in the middle of five Belgians on Thursday, he put it back on Sunday. Two masterpieces which sounded the awakening of the Blues. Suffice to say that without him, nothing would have been possible.

Marca, Real and Luis Enrique under the spell

And if the Spanish journalists present at San Siro only had the name of Kylian Mbappé in their mouths before the kick-off, they only spoke of Benzema after the final whistle. Just like their coach. “What is a shame in this match is Benzema’s goal, conceded almost in the next minute. And Benzema invented a spectacular goal“, noted, admiring Luis Enrique. Some Spaniards still took advantage of the masterpiece for their purposes. Because the former Lyonnais is not only the center-forward of the Blues, he is also the star of the Real Madrid And as soon as the match was over, the Merengue club surfed the waves to defend their interests.

“The Blues don’t like comfort, they need to be pushed around”



Benzema’s goal, his Nations League title, his exceptional current form (12 goals and 8 assists in 15 matches) are all arguments to bring the Ballon d’Or back into the White House. “Congratulations to France for the extraordinary title won with the League of Nations. And congratulations to our spectacular player Benzema, Ballon d’Or“, tweeted Real which therefore started the machine. And as much to say it immediately, there is not one more effective in the world. Ask Luka Modric, winner in 2018 after the frenzied lobbying Madrilenians. As if that were not enough, Marca went even harder by asserting that he “had no rival currently in the Ballon d’Or race“.

The tribute of Deschamps

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Jorginho will appreciate. Before the potential icing on the cake, Benzema, who won everything in club, especially lifted his first trophy with the France team. And we understand, everything “proud“that he was, that he had so much trouble letting go of the cup during the celebrations, he who saw the Russian World Cup slip away under his nose. Three years later, in an eleven yet full of certainties, he s’ is easily imposed as the one that is no longer replaced. “Karim is an essential player, recalled Didier Deschamps. He proved it on his two matches there. He has a quality that is obvious and he has this passion to win which is communicative.”

“Granting Mbappé’s goal is not in the spirit of the game”: deciphering the turning point of the match

After six years of absence, here he is going through his best international period. The frustration of absence gives it wings. Even if his progress goes well beyond: “He has improved in many areas, continued the coach, rave about him this Sunday. Its efficiency is formidable. He is not the same player as in 2015. Already physically, he is so sharp. Humanly too: he has matured. His situation is no longer the same. He is at the top level. I’m glad he can have moments of joy.“After so many years in exile. Benzema is back and it is clear that he did not come back for nothing.

Nations League – Finals The Cheat Sheet: Exceptional Soldiers, Reaction Champions 4 HOURS AGO