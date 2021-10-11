Spain-France – “Mbappé was offside”: the Spaniards see red after the victory of the Blues

VAR – The Belgians obviously do not have a monopoly on the seum. The victory of France against Spain in the final of the League of Nations is difficult to pass with some players of the “Roja”, who contest the goal of Kylian Mbappé, validated by the referee despite an offside .
Richard Duclos –
After beating the Italians, European champions in the semifinals, the Spaniards saw themselves winning the League of Nations this Sunday evening. In Milan, however, the French were stronger, and won 2-1, thanks to goals signed by Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé.
But was the goal scored by the PSG striker in the 80th minute valid? At the limit of offside at the start of the action (a pass from Theo Hernandez), the 22-year-old had to wait a few moments for the verdict of the VAR. England referee Anthony Taylor finally allowed the goal as Spain defender Eric Garcia touched the ball with his left foot.
A rule difficult to accept for the players of the “Roja“, who did not hide their bitterness after the meeting. Starting with Eric Garcia:”Yes, I touch the ball and the referee tells me that since I am playing the ball, I put Mbappé back into play, he explained to the Spanish media. He told me that I should have not touched the ball. This rule is tough for us footballers. “
“I do not understand“, declared for his part the defender César Azpilicueta.”The offside is clear, but the referee says Eric Garcia has the option to play. He doesn’t make the decision, it’s the VAR that decides and that, I find it hard to understand. It’s the result that matters, they won on the scoreboard and that’s it.“
“We played better than them”
For captain Sergio Busquets, it’s clear: “Mbappé was offside“.”I think we didn’t deserve to lose“, estimates the defensive midfielder of FC Barcelona. Same speech on the side of Aymeric Laporte:”It is a difficult defeat. We showed that we had a great team despite the youth, we played better than them, but what matters is the result.“
In a press conference, the Spanish coach preferred to moderate. “I’m not going to play in this game, for 10 years that I have been coaching, no one has heard me speak badly about referees“said Luis Enrique.”I prefer to focus on my team so that they are the best in both wins and losses“, he also said. But on the other side of the Pyrenees, Mbappé’s goal is likely to make people talk for a while. This Monday, the newspaper Marca, most read daily in Spain, title above, with these words: “They destroy football“Another sharp comment, that of Josep Pederol, presenter of the famous talk show El Chiringuito, who tweeted a simple”Injustice. Point“.
Read also
- RELIVE – Spain-France (1-2): the Blues bring the League of Nations home
More positive, the newspaper Mundo Deportivo prefers to point out to him that the Spaniards have fallen “heads up“.
On the same subject
The most read articles
RELIVE – Spain-France (1-2): the Blues bring the League of Nations home
Are speakers coupled to the exhaust of sedans to inflate the sound?
LIVE – Covid-19: in 68 departments, the mask is no longer compulsory at school this Monday
France-Spain: at what time and on which channel to follow the final of the League of Nations?
Nancy: 13-year-old suspected of killing his father with a bullet in the head
defends the ambition of information
free,
verified and accessible to all thanks to the income of the
advertising .
To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.
MODIFY AND ACCEPT ALL