Spain-France – “Mbappé was offside”: the Spaniards see red after the victory of the Blues

After beating the Italians, European champions in the semifinals, the Spaniards saw themselves winning the League of Nations this Sunday evening. In Milan, however, the French were stronger, and won 2-1, thanks to goals signed by Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé.

But was the goal scored by the PSG striker in the 80th minute valid? At the limit of offside at the start of the action (a pass from Theo Hernandez), the 22-year-old had to wait a few moments for the verdict of the VAR. England referee Anthony Taylor finally allowed the goal as Spain defender Eric Garcia touched the ball with his left foot.

A rule difficult to accept for the players of the “Roja“, who did not hide their bitterness after the meeting. Starting with Eric Garcia:”Yes, I touch the ball and the referee tells me that since I am playing the ball, I put Mbappé back into play, he explained to the Spanish media. He told me that I should have not touched the ball. This rule is tough for us footballers. “

“I do not understand“, declared for his part the defender César Azpilicueta.”The offside is clear, but the referee says Eric Garcia has the option to play. He doesn’t make the decision, it’s the VAR that decides and that, I find it hard to understand. It’s the result that matters, they won on the scoreboard and that’s it.“