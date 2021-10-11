“Spain showed a better face than France”

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the most loyal players in Ligue 1

Aymeric Laporte did not digest. After the defeat in the final of the League of Nations against France this Sunday evening (1-2), the Spanish defender actually held a rather bitter reaction to the physiognomy of the game. “We showed that we were a great team. For me, we showed a better face than France, estimated the Manchester City player on Iberian television. But in football, only the result counts and it is not We played very well, we showed that we are a great team, a great selection. We may have missed a bit of luck. We should not have conceded these two goals that we cost the benefit of having scored the first goal. Behind, they equalize and that’s what cost us the match, “lamented Aymeric Laporte.

The former Atletic Bilbao also reacted to the second from Kylian Mbappé, who made a lot of talk last night. “I know there are rules but each referee interprets them as he wants, and this time it was in their favor. But we have to look ahead with the next matches, which will be important for us,” concluded Aymeric Laporte .



