spectacular robbery at Mario Lemina!

It is not only in the ranks of OM and PSG that burglaries occur. OGC Nice, through Mario Lemina, has just entered this caste little envied in Ligue 1. According to L’Équipe, three armed individuals indeed managed to enter his home on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. get hold of his most precious possessions.

Inside the premises, the OGC Nice player (28) was absent but the thugs found three women before tying them up and stealing luxury jewelry, clothes and leather goods for an estimated damage of nearly 300,000 €! It is a domestic worker from Lemina, who would have managed to hide during the events, who would have alerted the police before the criminals fled.

Alerted, the office of the Nice public prosecutor’s office immediately seized the investigators of the city’s judicial police branch in order to trace the trail of these thieves who acted when the French team was playing in the final of the Nations League against Spain (2-1).

