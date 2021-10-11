Sports | Cycling: the Provencal team Delko, it’s over!

There was little doubt about the outcome. In the grip of financial difficulties for a year, faced with an exile of runners and members of the staff that he himself encouraged to reduce his payroll, the Delko team (2nd world division) competed in its last professional race yesterday. . The announcement was made yesterday morning before the start of Paris-Tours by the sports director Benjamin Giraud, in the bus, to his runners. Manager Philippe Lannes was not present.

“We were not that surprised, believes Julien Trarieux, best Delko yesterday (9th). We expected to at least finish the season. In recent weeks, we have been told about a merger, but Philippe (Lannes) played dead. We find ourselves with nothing, we think of everyone, our teammates, the staff, the assistants, the mechanics … It’s still touching, it’s not as if we were changing teams; there, everything stops.“

Member of the 2018 team, the former Nice mountain biker will now have to go on an “even more active” search for a new drop-off point for next season if he hopes to stay in the peloton. This morning, Trarieux said to himself “disillusioned“:”It’s all well and good to want to change everything, but in the end, it only lasted six months (the end of 2020). We did this season halfway, we really ran very little.“





Professional since 2011, the Provençal team, an offshoot of VC La Pomme-Marseille, will therefore not even end the 2021 season and continue the breakage both social and sporting: eight riders were still under contract for 2022 (Carisey, Debesay, Delettre , Fedeli, Fernandez, Le Turnier, Prades and Trarieux). “It’s sad, this team was a bit of a family, says Benjamin Giraud, who was a runner (2011-2017) then sports director. This team had something special.“

More information tomorrow in La Provence.