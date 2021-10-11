Stellantis revamps the production of its luxury brand Maserati

The automotive group Stellantis announced Monday its intention to create by 2024 a new electrified platform for its luxury brand Maserati, in difficulty for several years, at its factory in Mirafiori south of Turin.

As part of this project, the 1,100 employees at the Grugliasco site, on the western outskirts of Turin, will be gradually transferred to Mirafiori, where 2,600 people work, the group said in a statement. This transfer “Will not affect the general level of employment”, assured Stellantis after a meeting with the Italian government and the unions, who demanded “Formal guarantees” on maintaining all the employees affected by this reorganization. “Turin will become the strategic center of the group’s electrification process, where electric models of the Fiat 500 and Maserati will be built”, welcomed the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti. The GranTurismo coupe will be the first Maserati model to be offered in a 100% electric version from 2022, the brand’s management announced at the end of 2020.





More than two billion in Turin

The Mirafiori plant currently produces the electric Fiat 500 and Maserati’s Levante SUV, in its hybrid and thermal versions. In the future, it will be entrusted, in addition to the GranTurismo, in particular with the manufacture of the sedans Ghibli and Quattroporte of Maserati, currently produced in the factory of Grugliasco. The group said it has invested more than two billion euros over the past three years in its production center in Turin, which will remain responsible for future generations of Fiat 500s.

Stellantis has also confirmed that its plant in Melfi in southern Italy will produce four new models of electric vehicles from 2024. Born this year from the merger of Peugeot-Citroën and Fiat-Chrysler, Stellantis announced in July to accelerate its electrical transition by installing its third battery plant in Termoli, in central Italy.