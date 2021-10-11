Still no decision on whether or not to keep Georgieva at the head of the IMF

Kristalina Georgieva is accused of having put pressure on her teams when she was Managing Director of the World Bank so that China obtains a more favorable ranking in the “Doing Business” report.

The maintenance, at the head of the IMF, of Kristalina Georgieva, accused of irregularities, remained in suspense on Sunday evening, October 10, after a new meeting of its governing bodies on the eve of the opening of the autumn meetings of the institution.

Read alsoThe IMF director on an ejection seat

The Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund, which considers that it has done “other significant progress“In understanding this file, could meet again Monday, according to two sources familiar with the matter, after a series of meetings this week.

The board, which has 24 members representing 190 countries, usually makes decisions by consensus. The objective is “to conclude the exam very soon”Of this file, explained a spokesperson in a statement Sunday evening very similar to that published two days earlier.

Accused of having favored China

Even if the management of the IMF were to renew its confidence in her, the managing director, a 68-year-old Bulgarian, would emerge weakened from this affair which erupted with the publication, on September 16, of the conclusions of an investigation by the cabinet of ‘WilmerHale lawyers. The latter pointed to irregularities in the drafting of the 2018 and 2020 editions of the report “Doing BusinessFrom the World Bank. Its authors accused Kristalina Georgieva of putting pressure on her teams when she was managing director of the World Bank so that China obtained a more favorable ranking.





This survey was carried out at the request of the World Bank’s ethics committee when this report, which ranks countries according to their ease of doing business, was the subject of much controversy and had led to the resignation from the former chief economist, Paul Romer.

The lack of decision throws a cold on the meetings of the Fund and the World Bank which start on Monday. Kristalina Georgieva will speak during a round table on the theme: reinventing the workplace for women. But it is above all his press conference on Wednesday that is now eagerly awaited.

Europe and Africa in favor of its maintenance

The IMF Executive Board heard from Kristalina Georgieva and representatives of the WilmerHale cabinet in turn. While she fiercely denies the facts with which she is accused, her fate divides the members of the IMF. On the one hand, Europe and Africa want it to be maintained. On the other hand, the United States and Japan are currently reluctant to see her continue her duties, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

The WilmerHale report “does not allow to detail specific elements that would directly implicate the Managing Director of the IMFA source at the French Ministry of Finance told AFP on Monday. Six former World Bank officials, in a statement released by a PR agency hired by Kristalina Georgieva, recently defended her, calling her “person of the greatest integrity and committed to development“.