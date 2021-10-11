More

    Such a great sun: Aurore Delplace (Johanna) gave birth! Find out the name of her baby

    Aurore Delplace is happy! The actress announced this Sunday, October 10 to have given birth to a little boy! She reveals her first name in a touching Instagram post.

    She is a happy and fulfilled Aurore Delplace that her fans found on Instagram. And for good reason: the actress ofSuch a great sun announcedé having given birth on October 8! A happy event that she absolutely wanted to share on social networks. And it is with a lot of humor that the actress presented her little boy to her subscribers. On a video, unveiled this Sunday, October 10, we can see her alongside her companion Kevin Levy facing the cradle of their child.

    We can then hear the two parents throwing spikes at each other, like: “On the other hand, what did I ch ** at childbirth! Wait, it’s terrible, it lasts a long time, for 12 hours, you’re lying like that, you’re in pain. Me, to see someone suffer like that, it gives me a stomach ache, it gives me contractions “, says Kevin Levy to his wife. A tender publication, in view of the legend written by Aurore Delplace who takes the opportunity to reveal the first name of her son: “On October 8th, I became a mom … He became a dad … Aaron is finally here! This storm of unconditional love is incredible. Kevin Levy, I love you endlessly … well, almost as much as your son “.

    “I am so happy that I would like to shout this happiness”

    A birth experienced as true happiness by the actress who also confided to TV-Leisure, oh how happy she was to have a child: “I have waited so much for this little baby! I am so happy that I would like to cry out for this happiness. And all the more so since I have known some concerns: an abortion, an ectopic pregnancy, a miscarriage. . This is the reason why I find it necessary to talk about it and convey the message that anything can happen. ” She will finally be able to enjoy her little Aaron.

