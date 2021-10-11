Swile surpasses $ 1 billion valuation after new round

And eight in less than a year. Swile, a French specialist in dematerialized meal vouchers, joined the French Unicorn Club (unlisted company with a valuation of over one billion dollars) on Monday, October 11, 2021 after raising 173 million euros (200 million dollars). ) conducted by SoftBank. Eurazeo, Index and Bpifrance, historical funds of the start-up founded in 2018, also took part in the round table, as did the new entrant Headline. Michel Combes, president of SoftBank International Group and former president of Alcatel-Lucent and SFR-Numericable, also joins the board of directors of “worktech”.





Swile, which now claims 13% of the salary benefits market, indicates in a press release that this funding will be used to recruit, develop its products, and accelerate its international deployment, particularly in Latin America. The company launched in Brazil at the start of the year with the takeover of the start-up Vee Beneficios. The country could become its main market by 2024.

With Swile, French Tech now has 19 start-ups valued at more than a billion dollars and seems on track to reach its goal of 25 unicorns by 2025. It also seems well on track to reach its goal of 10 billion euros raised at the end of the year. In the space of two days, in September, Sorare, Mirakl and Vestiaire Collective had contributed significantly to this ambition.