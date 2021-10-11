Sydney emerges from almost four months of confinement

The people of Sydney, Australia are finally seeing the end of the tunnel. In this city of five million inhabitants, containment was decided in June to prevent the spread of Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is highly contagious.

The inhabitants of Sydney came out on Monday from nearly four months of strict containment, decreed in Australia’s largest city to block the Covid-19 epidemic. In this city of five million inhabitants, containment was decided in the summer to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of the highly contagious coronavirus.

It was lifted after 106 days of restrictions, in view of the drop in contamination – 496 cases recorded on Monday in the state of New South Wales, the most populous in the country – and the advance of vaccination, with more than 70% of the population over the age of 16 fully vaccinated.

Restaurants, bars and hairdressers reopen their doors

Some places open to the public, such as bars or restaurants, are once again open for vaccinated clients. Hairdressers reopened their doors with an already full appointment book and in the morning, queues formed, despite the gloomy weather. Shopaholics were delighted to finally be able to indulge in their favorite activity.

At midnight, the official time for the lockdown, hundreds of people flocked to Kmart, a store offering low-cost goods in Mount Druitt, in the western suburbs of Sydney. Images of long queues at checkouts have invaded social networks. Since June, shops, schools, businesses and businesses have been closed for so-called “non-essential” activities. Travel was limited to five kilometers from the home and it was not possible to visit relatives, play sports, go shopping or attend a funeral.





Pleasures rediscovered

Largely spared during the first months of the pandemic thanks to a “zero Covid” strategy, the closure of its borders and a massive screening policy, Australia suffered a winter wave linked to the spread of the Delta variant, which has forced the country’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, to impose lockdown for several months.

“This is a great day for our state,” said Dominic Perrottet, recently appointed Conservative Prime Minister of New South Wales. After “100 days of blood, sweat and beer,” he added, “you deserve it.”

Dominic Perrottet encouraged customers to treat staff with kindness, fearing tensions over banning unvaccinated people in some facilities.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hailed this day as one of little pleasures found: “Being with family and friends, having their hair cut, having a meal together, going to the pub and having a beer with your friends”.

Restrictions will continue

Restrictions will continue for a few weeks on gatherings and travel abroad, and it would also be necessary to wait for the complete reopening of schools. However, everyday life began to return to normal on Monday. Residents lined up again at bus stops and the traffic was much heavier. A rebound in contamination is also feared.

The Australian Medical Association has said it supports “the gradual opening of the economy and the easing of restrictions”, however “it is essential to observe the impact of each stage on the transmission and the number of cases”. “Otherwise, New South Wales could still see hospitals become completely overwhelmed despite high vaccination rates,” the health body added.