Sylvie Tellier “unworthy mother” with her three children? This big admission made by the boss of Miss France on Instagram!

It’s not easy every day to be the boss of Miss France! Sylvie Tellier can attest to this. Between the regional elections, the national competition, the many events and media appearances in the company of the current Miss France … Sylvie Tellier does not have a second to her. Last year, the former beauty queen lamented that her professional obligations prevented her from spending time with her three children, Oscar, Margaux and Romeo.

“As a mother of three children who always left on weekends and at the office during the week, it’s very complicated to live with. After my children returned to school, I didn’t see them for ten days! It’s violent. I’m not jaded, but I’m thinking. I would like other Miss France to join the organization and come to unload me, because I can not do everything with my small team of four people “, she explained to “France Dimanche”, sowing doubt on his future within the Miss France committee.





In any case, this weekend was devoted to his children! A well-deserved break for Sylvie Tellier in full preparation for the election of Miss France 2022 which will take place in December. As evidenced by the photos and videos posted by Sylvie Tellier on her Instagram account this Sunday, October 10, 2021, the boss of Miss France spent time with her little Romeo, 3 years old. Only Sylvie Tellier shared a story on which she got the wrong name. Enough to make its community react!

“You made me laugh with your many messages. Indeed, it was Romeo who was pushing the stroller, it is not Oscar since my big one is eleven years old”, she first declared. “I don’t know if that happens to you often, but large family, me sometimes to call one, I make the three first names in the disorder so it’s quite funny”, continued Sylvie Tellier. A response to his many followers accompanied by a very surprising hashtag: “# indignant mother”.

