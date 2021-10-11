Sylvie Vartan: her husband Tony Scotti comes out of the shadows and makes a surprise appearance near her

For 37 years, Sylvie Vartan has been a loving and happy woman in the arms of Tony Scotti. At 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021, he was present by her side. While he prefers to be in the shadows, he agreed to confide in their relationship.

It is very rare in the media. But for Sylvie Vartan, the woman he has been in love with for 37 years, he has agreed to come out of the shadows. Sunday October 10, 2021, in 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Tony Scotti answered Laurent Delahousse’s questions. It was in Japan that the lovers met for the first time. “I was not supposed to make this trip and then finally I did well to go“, thus confided Sylvie Vartan on the set of France 2. As indicated by the journalist, the producer prefers to leave the light to the singer.”I have spent much of my life behind the scenes. The first part of life, I was in the spotlight and then I preferred to retire“, confided Tony Scotti.

Once again, on the occasion of Sylvie Vartan’s show, he will be backstage. The one who has also shared the life of Johnny Hallyday knows that she can always count on her companion. “He is strong. There is no complacency. Me it suits me because that’s what gives confidence. It is someone who knows you perfectly, who knows your weaknesses and your limits but also what you are capable of.“, said Sylvie Vartan.

Tony Scotti has worked with a lot of artists

Faced with this praise, Tony Scotti wanted to reestablish a truth: “She was the one who already did everything before meeting me“, he launched thus making the artist smile.”I just accompanied him a little and I had some ideas. “At 81, he worked with many artists such as the Abba group or Sylvester Stallone. He has also long rubbed shoulders with the idol of young people for many years.. The two men were very good friends and called each other very regularly. They had a common passion: Sylvie Vartan.

