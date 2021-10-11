Sylvie Vartan: her response to Laeticia Hallyday’s regret regarding her son David

Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Laeticia Hallyday organized a tribute concert to Johnny Hallyday at the AccorHotels Arena. While David Hallyday had declined the invitation of the young woman to perform on stage, Sylvie Vartan spoke on the subject.

Since the disappearance of Johnny Hallyday, the relationship between Laeticia and David Hallyday is far from being in good shape … While on September 14, 2021, Jade and Joy’s mother had organized a tribute concert to the singer, the latter’s son had not taken the stage of the AccorHotels Arena. Guest on the set of Day-to-day, Laeticia Hallyday assured: “I invited David to come on stage on Tuesday, I would have loved him to sing ‘Blood for Blood’. He responded kindly by his lawyer could not be there because he is on tour. It’s a shame, it will be for next time, but I was honored that he answered me“, before adding:”I sent Laura an email. Unfortunately, she did not reply to me, but gave a reply on Instagram. It saddened me a lot.“

In an interview with Pocket TV, Sylvie Vartan has agreed to reconsider her son’s decision. She explained: “David refused everything, even to be a decision maker in his father’s artistic field. He has his father in his heart, that’s enough for him, I think.“Asked about the concert event a few weeks earlier, it is in the columns of the Parisian that the singer had already assured about David Hallyday:”He behaved very decently, I think. He doesn’t care. He keeps it all in his heart and he owes nothing to anyone like me.“

Did Sylvie Vartan watch the tribute concert to Johnny Hallyday?

On September 14, the singer was not behind her screen to watch the concert event broadcast on France 2. For the Parisian, she indeed revealed: “Everything that is done now does not interest me. I am happy that it is in the memory of all French people. I respect the audience and all I want is to be remembered in his strength, not in recoveries.“Asked also about the sculpture by Bertrand Lavier in front of the AccorHotels Arena, Sylvie Vartan added:”I do not see what it means, the motorbike. Of course, he loved them. But OK… I keep it in my memory like a sun.“

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge