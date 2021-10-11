Taxonomy, Arenh, Hercules: the three EDF puzzles

These are the three nightmares that haunt the nights of the directors of EDF, because they determine a good part of its future. The three are under negotiation at the European Commission.

Taxonomy. With this jargonous classification, Brussels hopes to direct European financial flows towards sustainable and low-carbon activities. But since the European Commission has sought to establish this list, the nuclear issue has sparked intense debates between defenders of the atom, led by France, and its detractors, led by Germany.

For EDF, the issue is as crucial as it is multiple: if the taxonomy does not include nuclear, the group will be unable to issue green bonds to finance its future nuclear fleet. Concretely, this means that its bond issues will be more expensive and that the economic equations of nuclear will be even more expensive. In addition, private investors, such as banks, may no longer want to finance any nuclear-related projects. This is what makes the boss of EDF say that Chinese or Russian industrialists, who will be able to count on their banks to pre-finance export projects, will be at an advantage over the French industry. A decision from Brussels is expected very soon.





L’Arenh. This is the price at which EDF’s competitors buy back nuclear power from it. Created in 2012, when markets were opened up to competition, the Regulated Access to Historic Nuclear Electricity (Arenh) aimed to bring out new electricity players, alongside the former monopoly. of energy favored by its historic nuclear power. But since its creation, EDF has criticized the Arenh for being automatically unfavorable to it: on the pile side, market prices are lower than the Arenh and competitors are favored; on the face side, the prices are higher and this is a shortfall for EDF.

In recent months, with the soaring electricity prices, the debates have started again between, on the one hand, EDF, which calls for the increase or the outright disappearance of the Arenh (now set at 42 euros per MW / h), and, on the other hand, its competitors and manufacturers who are asking for an increase in its ceiling (100 TWh / year) to benefit from the low prices of nuclear electricity. By 2025, the government must propose a new mechanism to replace the Arenh. This was notably the objective of the Hercules project, which, in its latest version, set the Arenh at 48 euros per MW / h.

