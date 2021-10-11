Tehran continues to enrich its uranium and announces it has a stock of 120 kg

A new milestone was crossed this weekend by Tehran. Iran has announced that its stock of 20% enriched uranium now stands at more than 120 kg, the head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization said on Saturday evening.

“We have exceeded 120 kg. We have more than that number. Our people know well that [les Occidentaux] were supposed to give us the 20% enriched fuel to use in the Tehran reactor, but they didn’t, ”Mohammad Eslami said on state television.

Abandoned commitments

“If our colleagues did not produce it, we would naturally have problems with the lack of fuel for the Tehran reactor,” he added. According to estimates at the end of August, Tehran had increased its stock of uranium enriched to 20% to 84.3 kg, a level which in theory allows it to produce medical isotopes, used in particular in the diagnosis of certain cancers. Then in April, the Islamic Republic crossed the unprecedented 60% threshold and produced from 10 kg, approaching the 90% needed to make a bomb.





Concluded in 2015 between Iran on the one hand, and the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, France and Germany on the other hand, the agreement offered Tehran the lifting of part of the international sanctions in exchange for a drastic reduction in its nuclear program, placed under strict UN control.

But after the unilateral withdrawal of the Americans from the agreement in 2018 under the presidency of Donald Trump, Tehran gradually abandoned its commitments. The United States in turn imposed sanctions.