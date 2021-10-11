Tesla celebrates in Germany, but still doesn’t have a building permit

Tesla has been firing on all cylinders for more than three years: leaving the Model Y, opening of the Chinese factory and drawing up of the European Gigafactory, the first on the Old Continent in the Berlin region. This weekend, Tesla had organized a small funfair at the construction site, inviting the public who could even enter the factory and visit part of the assembly lines. The CEO of the Californian brand, Elon Musk, made the trip, promising “a beautiful factory in harmony with its environment” and especially the first vehicles produced at the end of the year, barely two years after the start of the design of factory.





Beyond the ever-present fears of the inhabitants of the region and of environmentalists, the plant faces two major difficulties: social, first, with the imperative to hire some 12,000 employees, often qualified, and fairly quickly. Tesla had recognized the magnitude of the task, in a Berlin region which will not necessarily be able to provide such a large qualified workforce. We can bet that Tesla will then recruit more widely and will look for people geographically much further away.

Then comes the administrative problem. Tesla still does not have a definitive building permit! The manufacturer had obtained a “prior” agreement at the start of the work, but time flies, and the decision is still awaited. As the factory is almost built, the Land Minister of the Environment has again confirmed that no “date has yet been set” for granting the driver’s license, which annoys part of the population opposed to it. ‘factory.