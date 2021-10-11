Texas justice restores anti-abortion law

In all likelihood, the United States federal government will challenge the decision of the Court of Appeals in the United States Supreme Court.

The latter guaranteed in 1973, in its emblematic judgment Roe V. Wade, the right of women to have an abortion, and then specified that it applied as long as the fetus is not viable, ie around 22 weeks of pregnancy.

In recent years, laws comparable to that of Texas have been passed by a dozen other conservative states and struck down in court for violating this jurisprudence.

A “turn to the right” of the Supreme Court

“The Supreme Court must intervene and stop this madness”, reacted in a statement Nancy Northup, president of the association Center for reproductive rights, which defends the right to abortion. “This cruel law hits harder those who already face discrimination in access to health care,” she added.

But in September, for the first time in nearly half a century, the Supreme Court refused to block the entry into force of Texas law that similarly contravenes Roe v. Wade.





The high court justified its inaction by “new questions of procedure”, the law of Texas comprising a single device: it entrusts “exclusively” to the citizens the care of enforcing the measure by inciting them to file a complaint against organizations or people who help women to have illegal abortions.

The Supreme Court’s position in this case was seen as a “turn to the right” of the high court which has six out of nine conservative judges, including three appointed by Donald Trump.

36 million women at risk of losing their right to abortion

On October 2, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of America to defend the right to abortion.

The Supreme Court is also due to examine this fall a Mississippi law which prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and could take the opportunity to write in black and white a reversal of its jurisprudence.

If the Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, every state would be free to ban or allow abortions. About 36 million women in 26 states, or nearly half of American women of reproductive age, would likely lose the right to abort, according to a Planned Parenthood report released in early October.