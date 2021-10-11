the actor says he feels a certain “jealousy”

Guillaume Canet is making his comeback in dark rooms. On October 27, the director and actor will be playing Lui, his new feature film. In this film, he tells the story of a composer in need of inspiration, who has just left his wife and children and dreams of finding refuge in an old house on the side of a cliff, on a deserted Breton island. A strange place, which will ultimately turn out to be a rather strange and deceptively peaceful place. The cast includes Nathalie Baye, Virginie Efira and Mathieu Kassovitz.

Saturday, October 9, 2021, the director of Les Petits mouchoirs spoke to our colleagues from Femina version about this new film project. The opportunity for him to reveal how his partner Marion Cotillard reacted to reading the pitch of this feature film. “She told me that she found it very beautiful and that it reminded her of the Guest House, a Persian poem written by Rumi in the 13th century. So I read it and it resonated with me. He says that each human being is like a guesthouse, that each emotion comes to us like a visitor, a guide from elsewhere to teach us something.“, he said.





Guillaume Canet evokes his couple and speaks of “jealousy”

Coming back to his film, soon in theaters, the one who made his big Hollywood debut in The Beach alongside Leonardo DiCaprio spoke of the very important role played by Mathieu Kassovitz in his feature film. But he also explained that the opinion of his companion always remained a sacrosanct landmark. “Beyond his great acting talent, I dreamed of another director to play this composer friend to whom his wife compares the hero. It amused me because, when you live with an actress who talks a lot about other filmmakers in terms of ‘geniuses’, you always have that touch of jealousy. We wonder what esteem she has for our work, how she considers it“, he explained.

See also: Marion Cotillard: this romance lived with a singer before her romance with Guillaume Canet