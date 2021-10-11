the “best value for money” for a 120 Hz screen depending on the brand

The Realme 8i will be unveiled on October 14th. It promises excellent value for money to let you enjoy its 120 Hz screen.

Not yet presented and already ambitious promises in the world of cheap smartphones. The Realme 8i will be officially unveiled on October 14th. And its manufacturer wants to send heavy loads by promising, in a press release, a “120 Hz telephone at the best price-performance ratio“.

The brand evokes great fluidity for the user on a daily basis and also mentions the integration under the hood of a Helio G96 from MediaTek. This is a chip presented this summer and which is clearly dedicated to the entry level. Note that the Realme 8i will be the first smartphone equipped with this SoC to launch in Europe.

Realme pushes its “numbered” range

Let us recall in passing that the brand has never hidden the importance of its “numbered series” – as it calls them. This product family designates the manufacturer’s smartphones whose nomenclature consists of “Realme” followed by a number. Example: the Realme 8i. We could also cite the models already released such as the Realme 8, the Realme 8 Pro or the predecessor, the Realme 7i.





This series of smartphones records the highest volumes of sales for the firm. The models that compose it “remain the first choice of customers around the world“. It is therefore undoubtedly mainly thanks to these devices that Realme has been able to climb to the sixth place in the world among the largest sellers of phones while boasting of being the youngest brand in the ranking.

Finally, Realme also specifies that a more entry-level smartphone will also be introduced alongside the Realme 8i: the Realme C11 2021.