The Blues now have the biggest record in Europe

Winners of the League of Nations this Sunday evening thanks to a stunning victory against Spain, the Blues have at the same time left their mark on the history of European football. Double world champions (1998, 2018), winner of the Euro twice (1984, 2000) or the Olympics (1984) and the now defunct Confederations Cup (2001, 2003), the French team has thus won the only title that was missing from his record. A new trophy which allows the French selection to become the most successful team in the history of European football.





Indeed, France is the first European team in the history of football to win in all the competitions in which it has been entered for men, including in the youth categories. This “quick” summary testifies to this: the World Cup, the Euro, the Olympic Games, the Confederations Cup, the League of Nations, the U-17 World Cup (2013), the U17 World Cup (2001), the ” Euro U21 (1988), Euro U19 (1949 for the UEFA Junior Tournament, 1983, 1996, 1997 and 2000, under 18, then 2005, 2010 and 2016 in U19) and Euro U17 (2004, 2015). An impressive statistic. By expanding to the international scene, only Brazil and Argentina can boast of being as successful although the Copa America is often less regarded than a European Championship. Anyway, the Blues, ideally positioned in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, are now set to conquer a third star …