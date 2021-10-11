the Blues will put their title back on the line in June

Carried by a great Karim Benzema and a decisive Kylian Mbappé, the France team won against Spain this Sunday evening (2-1). A success allowing Didier Deschamps’ men to win the League of Nations at the end of a totally astounding week with two victories acquired in the light of incredible scenarios. But the Blues will not enjoy this trophy for very long since the next edition will start next June. Thus from June 2 to 14, 2022, four meetings in less than twelve days will therefore be held on behalf of the first three days of the outward phase and the first of the return phase.





A group stage that will end next September, just a few weeks before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scheduled from November 21 to December 18. Note, moreover, that the Final Four will be held in June 2023. For this edition, France, defending champion, is logically in hat 1 just like the three other teams present during this international window. , namely Italy, Belgium and Spain. The draws for the group stage will take place on December 16.