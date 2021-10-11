The Earth is darkening due to global warming and that is not good news!

Our Earth, like all the planets in the Solar System, reflects some of the light that reaches it from the Sun. An increasingly limited part, according to researchers. Our Planet tends to darken. Under the effect of anthropogenic global warming. And the phenomenon is cause for concern. Because it could … add to the same global warming.

If we see the Moon, at night, it is because she reflects the light of Sun. Ditto for the planets of Solar system. And Earth is no exception. It also reflects sunlight. To designate its reflective power, the astronomers talk aboutalbedo. To measure it, of course, you have to gain height. This is what a international team of researchers. Today, she gives us results that are not reassuring.

Over the past 20 years, measurements show a decline in Earth’s albedo that researchers say is significant. Our Planet today reflects a half watt less light per square meter than 20 years ago. This is the equivalent of a decrease in its albedo of 0.5%.

But what can cause this phenomenon? First, there is the possibility of an increase in brightness on our side Sun, sure. But astronomers haven’t been able to make such a connection in the past 20 years. They therefore had to look elsewhere. And they put forward an explanation for the decrease in cloud cover over the eastern Pacific Ocean. The measures of the Ceres project (Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System) confirm this. There are less and less bright and reflective low clouds over the area. Probably the result of global warming anthropogenic which causes the ocean surface temperature to rise.

However, the researchers had hoped that global warming, precisely, would be at the origin of an increased development of clouds. And a doped albedo. Who would have helped limit the warming by returning a little moreenergy from the Sun to space. But these results show the opposite.

Albedo and global warming are closely linked

Thus, if this work is important, just as more comprehensive measurements would be in the years to come, it is because albedo is one of the determinants of weather of the earth. On our Planet, the different surfaces – clouds, water, ice, deserts, land, forests – reflect sunlight differently. With the ability to slow down or accelerate the ongoing global warming.

Remember, for example, that the snow and ice of the poles alone reflect up to 85% of the solar radiation that arrives on Earth. Thus helping to maintain an acceptable temperature on the surface of our Planet. But in recent decades, this snow and ice has been melting, to the rhythm of anthropogenic global warming. On the ocean side Arctic, notably. There, temperatures are rising two to three times faster than in the rest of the world. While a natural cycle has always existed, ice now melts earlier and reforms later. Each year the coverage decreases a little more. Exposing a dark ocean and much less reflective.





As the Earth gradually loses some of its reflective power, a dangerous feedback loop is set up. Global warming is melting ice, uncovering darker surfaces that absorb rather than reflect sunlight and amplify warming. Worse, as it warms up, the ocean itself releases carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and some water vapour, of them greenhouse gas they also cause additional warming.

When it is ice cap which melts, it is lands, also dark, which are brought to light. Worse, again, the sea ​​level mounted. The higher and warmer waters further accelerate the melting ice. Another feedback loop that is activated to the detriment of our climate.

“ It’s time to act !

But by reducing our emissions of GHGs, we can lower the temperatures again, let the snow fall again and regenerate the ice at the poles. And in fact, restore the albedo of our Planet. “The longer we wait, the more difficult it will become to do. This will take a few years. But it’s always possible ”, assures Don Perovich, geophysicist at the College of Dartmouth (United States), in a series of short films on the climate emergency. ” It’s time to act ! “

