the fiasco of the submarines sold by the British has left its mark

STORY – The four submersibles in dry dock weigh on Ottawa’s choices to strengthen its fleet in the Pacific.

Montreal

Canada’s Defense Department quietly launched a think tank this summer to determine the country’s submarine needs. “The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) are setting up the study of a project for a Canadian patrol submarine (…) to replace the current models and to avoid any gap in the submarine capacity”, Royal Navy spokesman Lt. Jordan Holder told the Canadian Press.

Read alsoUS submarine hit by unidentified object in China Sea

In 1998, Canada purchased four diesel-electric powered Upholder-class submarines from the United Kingdom. At the time, Defense Minister Art Eggleton and the staff had nothing but praise for welcoming submersibles “Slightly used” called to replace a submarine fleet dating from the 1960s. “It’s a great day for the Canadian Navy”, Art Eggleton had said when signing the contract. The British had touted almost new equipment, bought $ 2.28 billion