The “France 2030” investment plan, a crucial issue for Macron before the presidential election

On July 12, Emmanuel Macron on the eve of the National Day announced an ambitious investment plan supposed to build France in 2030. “It is to bring out in our country and in Europe the champions of tomorrow who, in the fields of digital technology, green industry, biotechnologies, or even agriculture, will shape our future “, declared the Head of State in his solemn address to the French.

Three months later, the president is preparing to detail the contours of this envelope estimated at 30 billion euros on Tuesday, October 12. 200 days before the presidential election, this very political announcement could lay the groundwork for the electoral battle already started by the other candidates. After almost two years of pandemic, the president seeks to breathe new life into the end of his mandate turned upside down by the electroshock of the epidemic waves. The recent presentation of the economic, financial and social report drawn up by the General Directorate of the Treasury showed that the Elysée absolutely wanted to regain control of economic and social matters by trying to make people forget the image of “president of the rich”. “This investment plan comes at the right time after the stimulus plan. France has the means to make this plan given the level of interest rates. The subject of financing is not really problematic. On the other hand, the issue of governance of the investment plan is crucial “ explained to The gallery, the economist and director of the French Observatory of Economic Conjunctures (OFCE) Xavier Ragot.

How Macron regains control of the economy ahead of the presidential election

“Reconciling the France of industry and the France of startups”

After several weeks of vagueness, Emmanuel Macron outlined the main issues of this investment plan during a trip to the Big entrepreneurs fair on Thursday, October 7, organized by BpiFrance. The forties thus explained in front of an audience of business leaders wanting to “reconcile” the France of startups and “industrial France”. “If we want to build the France of 2030, we must win back the industrial part, we must re-innovate in and through industry and therefore decide to increase funding for industrial start-ups “, continued Emmanuel Macron, believing “false” to oppose industry and startups. “The investment plan must focus on issues of innovation and reindustrialisation” indicates, Eric Thiers, Secretary General at the High Commission for Planning, interviewed by The gallery.

Installed in September 2020, this small team of around 10 people working with François Bayrou “is responsible for turbulent ideas”. This high commission, which raises many questions, has produced around ten notes on themes as varied as agriculture, demography and debt. Its secretary who was asked about the investment plan ensures “to have increased contacts with, in particular, the general management of companies and advisers at the Elysee Palace”.

According to the first leads mentioned by Agence France Presse, part of the amounts of the investment plan should be used to finance and develop industrial demonstrator projects in France, and not abroad, for lack of investors. Demonstrators are facilities allowing innovative companies to test their production processes, an essential step before the construction of production plants on a commercial scale. “If a startup makes its demonstrator in another country, it will often then develop the industrialization of its process elsewhere, and this is a loss of opportunity for France”, a loss of employment and innovation, according to Emmanuel Macron.

A modest “leverage effect”

The investment plan intended to follow on from the 100 billion euro stimulus plan could have a modest leverage effect on the French economy. Indeed, this envelope estimated at around 30 billion euros must be spread over ten years. If we consider an average expenditure of 3 billion euros per year, this represents only 0.1% of the French gross domestic product (GDP).

This multiplier effect could be further mitigated by a risk of dispersal of expenditure in a large number of sectors. One of the recurring criticisms leveled at the 100 billion euro stimulus package was the sprinkling of spending in favor of a large number of industries with no real industrial policy behind it.

Gray areas in governance and management

One of the important issues of this investment plan is its governance. Should we leave the levers to Bercy or Matignon? The issue of governance and management of the investment plan remains a sensitive subject. “We must create solid institutions to manage this public money. We must not waste public money and not give in to all the lobbies. I expect this Tuesday, October 12, a framework of investments and governance structures. there must not be one more investment plan for the future (PIA). The reports on several investment plans have not been made “, recalls Xavier Ragot.





A pillar of the parliamentary majority recently questioned by The gallery explained a few days ago that “Many things were not decided. Will the general secretariat for investment attached to Matignon govern? It is a very political subject” he assures. It must be said that the potential candidates for the signage of the subsidies in this envelope are numerous. On the side of the High Commission for Planning, his secretary ensures that “The objective of the High Commissioner is to contribute to the steering and monitoring of the measures of the investment plan. The idea is that there is continuity on these measures. François Bayrou says that the actors must have a horizon. The high commission for planning is one of the only places where people manage to dialogue. In terms of investment, we played a role in the impetus. We are available to support. ” Until now, Emmanuel Macron’s economic policy has mainly favored the offer, in particular by lowering taxes on companies without really putting in place strategic governance to manage an investment envelope. “There is a demand from industrialists for a pilot state. We advocate” a federating state ““affirms Eric Thiers.

Student consultations

Last Friday, several members of the government increased their contacts with students while traveling. The Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire visited the University of Technology of Compiègne (UTC) in the Oise as part of the “France 2030” consultations according to the Bercy agenda. On the program, discussions took place in particular on the major challenges of tomorrow’s engineering, digitization and the industry of the future, the automobile and mobility of the future.

For his part, Cédric O, digital secretary, met students from the Polytechnic Institute of Paris, the Superior School of Industrial Physics and Chemistry of the City of Paris (ESPCI) and the School for Informatics and advanced techniques (EPITA) also within the framework of these consultations on France 2030. These various trips follow previous discussions in Bercy throughout the month of September with various economists, researchers, representatives of employers and unions. and business leaders.

A plan integrated into the budget by amendment

The presentation of the 2022 finance bill at the end of September surprised a large number of journalists in Bercy. In fact, no figure relating to the investment plan has been included in the budget document. And they weren’t alone. The High Council of Public Finances (HCFP) even qualified this text “incomplete”. The budget “does not include the impact of large-scale measures which have however already been announced by the government (major investment plan, commitment income in particular) and which the latter plans to adopt by way of amendment to the during the parliamentary debate. The High Council regrets these referral conditions which do not allow it to give a fully enlightened opinion on the public finance forecasts for 2022 “, regret the magistrates. If Emmanuel Macron’s announcements should lift the veil on several gray areas, all the terms of this investment plan should surely be further clarified.

