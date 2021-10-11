The government announces a new bonus of 1000 euros: Here is who is concerned

As part of her new employment plan, Élisabeth Borne announces the introduction of a bonus for long-term job seekers. This Thursday, October 7, 2021, the Minister of Labor declares that 1000 euros will be paid to the unemployed who agree to train in a company looking for staff. Objeko invites you to discover more about this new measure which is part of a much larger program to reverse the unemployment curve.

Bonus for job seekers: Élisabeth Borne wants to boost training

“An unprecedented plan”

Last September, Élisabeth Borne announced that she wanted to launch an important plan to reverse the unemployment curve. In the second quarter of this year, France actually had 3.026 million long-term job seekers. In agreement with the government, the Minister of Labor then decided to help companies that say they are ready to recruit in the coming months. It would indeed seem that a large number of entrepreneurs sees faced many challenges when it comes to strengthening their team. This is why various employment bonuses are therefore put in place.

First, Élisabeth Borne and Prime Minister Jean Castex have chosen to give a boost to businesses. As the Minister of Employment specified in an interview with Le Parisien a few weeks ago: “Business leaders tell us that they have positions for which he cannot find an employee. It’s also frustrating for a long-term job seeker to feel like they’re standing by while the economy picks up. She also specifies that a Pôle Emploi adviser will contact all long-term job seekers by the end of the year.

Before adding: “And we are going to develop the situation in a company by giving the means to employers who so wish so that they train these job seekers as closely as possible to their needs. We are going to finance companies that will train long-term job seekers for several months ”.

Two important decisions

In order to lower the unemployment figures, Élisabeth Borne therefore wishes to surf on the very good current economic dynamics. This is to encourage not only companies to recruit, but also the unemployed to receive training. To do this, an important budget has just been released as explained by the minister on the set of BFM Business this Thursday, October 7: “This is why we have put in place an additional plan with 800 million euros to train job seekers, especially long-term ones.”





It is indeed a question of allocating a bonus of 1000 euros to all long-term job seekers who decide to train in a company. In addition, they will receive a promise of employment. “Half at the start, half at the end of the training”. The minister therefore wants “Encourage them to go to its jobs that are recruiting and it is also to remove financial obstacles, such as travel costs”. Substantial help which, according to her, should allow to give a boost to a trend that has already been felt for a few months. Objeko tells you more.

A good dynamic

According to Élisabeth Borne, the measures put in place recently by the government are starting to bear fruit in a significant way. It underlines the effectiveness of subsidized contracts which support companies to hire unemployed young people. She therefore mentions the Initiative contracts youth employment or the CIE youth. These are measures that allow the employer not to have to learn the full salary of his employee in charge. The state actually intervenes up to 47% in the remuneration. Thanks to this new device, the Minister is delighted with the signing since the beginning of this year of ” 40,000 contracts of this type ”, while in 2020, they were only 1,600.

To respond to recruitment tensions, we are investing in the training of long-term job seekers. 1000 € will be paid to those who follow 1 in-company training course with a promise of employment, to finance the costs related to the training@pole_emploi pic.twitter.com/rYlH54iceg – Elisabeth BORNE (@Elisabeth_Borne) October 8, 2021

In addition to ensuring the payment of half of the employees’ salaries under these contracts, Élisabeth Borne announces today that it is giving a new boost to young people wishing to relaunch the job market. Thanks to this bonus of 1000 euros paid in two installments, the Minister therefore hopes to encourage new job seekers to take the plunge and find a stable situation in sectors with a shortage of personnel. This aid of 1000 euros should, according to her, help these young people to enter the labor market more easily by helping them, for example, to solve the problem of mobility.



