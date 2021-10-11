Good plan news The iPhone 11 drops to its lowest price
Apple iPhones have the advantage of holding up very well over time and it is quite possible to purchase an “old” model, especially if the price is good. This is the case here, with a new 64GB iPhone 11 at a bargain price.
With the arrival of the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, this is an opportunity to take advantage of some great offers on previous generation iPhones, but which still hold up well. Released two years ago, the iPhone 11 was sold at launch for over € 800. It can be found today at the official price of € 589, which is a good price. But that’s without counting on this promotion at Amazon, which allows you to purchase a 64 GB model for only € 529.90. At this price, you will be entitled to the white model, but you can also add less than 2 € for a light green version.
A smartphone that always looks great
The iPhone 11 is therefore two generations behind, but this does not mean that it is completely abandoned, on the contrary. At less than 530 €, it displays an excellent quality-price ratio and has a solid technical sheet.. There is thus an Apple A13 Bionic processor made up of 6 cores and 4 “GPU” cores, in addition to cores dedicated to the use of artificial intelligence. In short, the level of performance remains excellent and you can run all your games without problem, and benefit from the new features of iOS 15. On the photo side, the iPhone 11 incorporates two sensors (a wide-angle and an ultra-wide angle) as well as an optical zoom x2. Again, we are not at the level of quality of the iPhone 13, but the pictures are quite convincing, including a very successful night mode.
The iPhone 11 also stands out with a much more rounded design than the iPhone 12 and 13.. It inherits in fact the look introduced by the iPhone X. A design and a quality of finish which, again, is always excellent. Some people prefer the look of the iPhone 11 to that of the newer iPhones.
Finally, don’t forget that iOS is arguably the most qualitative platform for mobile video games.. The games on iOS are numerous and of high quality and Apple even offers an “Apple Arcade” subscription, which allows you to play at will a catalog of more than a hundred “premium” games, for 4.99 euros per month. You will be able to discover small pearls like
Fantasian
,
World of Demons
Where
Sayonara Wild Hearts
.
Frequently asked questions about smartphones
Which smartphone to choose for video games?
There is a plethora of mobile video games on offer, with games that are more and more beautiful and more and more greedy. If you’re the type who spends a lot of time gaming on smartphones, there are several things to consider. First, it is better to opt for a model with a large screen, in order to be as comfortable as possible. A diagonal of 6.5 inches is a minimum. Also prefer screens with a refresh rate above 60 Hz, for a better impression of fluidity. Another important point: the power of the chip inside. On Android, it is better to favor models with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, which offers an excellent level of performance. On iPhone, you will have no choice but to have a chip designed by Apple, which in all cases offers an excellent level of performance. Finally, don’t skimp on the size of the battery, because playing on mobile is very consuming.
What are the best smartphones for photography?
Today, the vast majority of mid-range and high-end smartphones are capable of taking very good photos both outdoors and during the day. On Android, so-called “wide-angle” sensors are becoming more democratic, as is night mode, to better highlight shots in the dark. If you are looking for a very good photo experience on Android, including quality software processing and very useful functions, it is better to look to the latest Galaxy S from Samsung or the Pixel 5 from Google. On iOS, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 perform very well in photos. But to go even further upmarket, especially on video, you have to turn to the iPhone 12 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro.
What are the different iPhone models sold by Apple?
The iPhone offer is quite extensive, since Apple currently markets the following models: iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Prices range from 489 euros for a 64 GB iPhone SE to 1259 euros for a 128 GB iPhone 13 Pro Max. In terms of power, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are the most powerful, with the presence of an Apple A15 Bionic chip. . The iPhone SE is equipped with an A13 Bionic chip. In terms of screen size, we start at 4.7 inches for the iPhone SE and go up to 6.7 inches for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. For “classic” models – iPhone 11, 12 and 13 – the screen diagonal is 6.1 inches.
