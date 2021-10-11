The iPhone 11 drops to its lowest price

Apple iPhones have the advantage of holding up very well over time and it is quite possible to purchase an “old” model, especially if the price is good. This is the case here, with a new 64GB iPhone 11 at a bargain price.

With the arrival of the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, this is an opportunity to take advantage of some great offers on previous generation iPhones, but which still hold up well. Released two years ago, the iPhone 11 was sold at launch for over € 800. It can be found today at the official price of € 589, which is a good price. But that’s without counting on this promotion at Amazon, which allows you to purchase a 64 GB model for only € 529.90. At this price, you will be entitled to the white model, but you can also add less than 2 € for a light green version.

Discover the iPhone 11 64 GB at 529 €

A smartphone that always looks great

The iPhone 11 is therefore two generations behind, but this does not mean that it is completely abandoned, on the contrary. At less than 530 €, it displays an excellent quality-price ratio and has a solid technical sheet.. There is thus an Apple A13 Bionic processor made up of 6 cores and 4 “GPU” cores, in addition to cores dedicated to the use of artificial intelligence. In short, the level of performance remains excellent and you can run all your games without problem, and benefit from the new features of iOS 15. On the photo side, the iPhone 11 incorporates two sensors (a wide-angle and an ultra-wide angle) as well as an optical zoom x2. Again, we are not at the level of quality of the iPhone 13, but the pictures are quite convincing, including a very successful night mode.

The iPhone 11 also stands out with a much more rounded design than the iPhone 12 and 13.. It inherits in fact the look introduced by the iPhone X. A design and a quality of finish which, again, is always excellent. Some people prefer the look of the iPhone 11 to that of the newer iPhones.

Finally, don’t forget that iOS is arguably the most qualitative platform for mobile video games.. The games on iOS are numerous and of high quality and Apple even offers an “Apple Arcade” subscription, which allows you to play at will a catalog of more than a hundred “premium” games, for 4.99 euros per month. You will be able to discover small pearls like

Fantasian

,

World of Demons

Where

Sayonara Wild Hearts

.