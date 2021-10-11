the latest plug-in hybrids with 100 km of range

This year, Volkswagen is expected to sell around 150,000 plug-in hybrids around the world. A nice score for the VW brand which has clearly expanded its catalog lately, especially on its flagship models Golf, Tiguan and Passat. But for VW, like many others, the rechargeable hybrid is only a transitional phase towards all-electric, embodied by the MEB platform within the German group.





On January 1, 2022, the legislation will change and oblige manufacturers to review their hybrids, since public aid (bonus) will only be granted in certain countries with a range in electric mode of at least 60 km on the homologation cycle. . At present, most compact plug-in hybrids are far from it, but according to our colleagues from Automobilwoche, Volkswagen is working on a “PHEV II”, associating not the 1.4 TSI but a 1.5 TSI “Evo II” with a new one. battery form allowing to travel 100 km in electric mode, while recharging in 30 minutes on a fast terminal in direct current.

Volkswagen will therefore once again rely on the EA211 family, launched in 2012, and composed of three and four cylinders with direct injection gasoline and today a particulate filter on the Evo I variant. This will be the latest evolution of the hybrid thermal chain. at Volkswagen before the abandonment of the combustion engine.