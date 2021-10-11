“The least educated public is the most affected by the consequences of the health crisis”, according to a study by Crédoc

“There is an economic recovery, but it does not affect all of society in the same way”, explained Monday, October 11 on franceinfo Sandra Hoibian, director of the society pole of the Research Center for the Study and Observation of Living Conditions (Crédoc), co-author of a study to be published Tuesday and which reveals that four million French people have been greatly weakened by the health crisis for two years. “It is obviously the least educated public who are most affected by the health crisis and its consequences”, she added.

franceinfo: Who are these “new vulnerable”, these people weakened by the health crisis?

Sandra Hoibian: It is mainly the under 40s who work a lot in the private sector with precarious contracts. There are many fixed-term contracts which were not renewed during the crisis period or which were in sectors which were very affected by employment restrictions, in particular tourism, commerce, personal services. So these are people who, in a way, are also in sectors that can be a little worried about the recovery. Indeed, there is an economic recovery, but it does not affect all of society in the same way.

Yet during this crisis we have seen the savings figures soar.

Indeed, savings have increased a lot. But what the Economic Analysis Council shows is that 70% of the savings that were put in place during the first lockdown were concentrated on the 20% of the wealthiest households. This is very well explained since, in fact, the savings made by households are essentially savings in leisure and vacations and these are expenses which are rather made by the wealthiest households compared to the poorest households. For the less well-off, there has been a small drop in income because despite everything, partial unemployment has a discount compared to the usual salary. In addition, certain expenses increased, for example when school canteens closed, or when the hunt for promotions in different types of places of purchase was no longer possible. So, ultimately, the financial equilibrium has weakened. In addition, there are professional difficulties. What emerges very clearly from our study is both age, the fact of working in sectors affected by the crisis and of being without qualifications. It is obviously the least educated public who are most affected by the health crisis and its consequences.





This study shows that the state support during this crisis, the famous “whatever the cost”, could not benefit everyone?

This study shows both. It shows that overall, among the newly vulnerable groups, there is a significant proportion, around a third, who have benefited from aid. Whether public authorities or associations. The study shows above all that the people who have been able to be helped do not have the same view of society as those who have not had access to all the aids. And therefore, it also shows the very important impact of all this aid on living together. What we see is that in newly vulnerable people there is anger, a feeling of abandonment and sometimes a rejection of society as a whole and a desire for radical change in society. When these new vulnerable people have been helped, we find a more peaceful outlook on society. Indeed, not everyone has been able to benefit from the aid, in particular because it is very much linked to the wage system. When you are on a CDD, you do not have access to social protection in the same way as when you are on a CDI.