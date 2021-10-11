the Mauro Icardi clan comes out of silence

In the dark. Mauro Icardi (28) has been playing the role of an understudy for Paris SG for several months. Even if he remains effective and his goals count (3 in 8 appearances in Ligue 1 this season), the Argentinian passes behind the trio of Parisian stars composed of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi. It is therefore almost logical that the first rumors of departure began to circulate.

What follows after this advertisement

In Italy, the striker has again been associated with Juventus in recent days, in a great European waltz of the n ° 9. In England, the new rich of Newcastle are also announced in the footsteps of the international albiceleste (8 caps , 1 achievement). And yet, a transfer does not necessarily seem on the agenda for the native of Rosario.





8 M € annual net

Interviewed during the Sports Festival organized by The Gazzetta dello Sport, Gabriele Giuffrida, who orchestrated his departure from Inter for PSG, was rather clear. “I think leaving Paris is the last thing on Mauro and Wanda Nara’s mind. I don’t expect a transfer ”, he blurted out, in full transparency.

Under contract until June 2024, the goleador therefore has absolutely no intention of leaving the club in the capital this winter. And even later obviously. It must be said that it receives 8 M € annual net excluding premiums and bonuses. A salary that it would be difficult for him to receive elsewhere these days. It remains to be seen what will PSG and Leonardo say?