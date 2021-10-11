the mayor of Montgeron gives news of the young man beaten up in the street

Sylvie Carillon assures us of her desire to see the investigation “shed light on the circumstances” of the incident. A video, broadcast since Sunday on social networks, shows the homophobic aggression of a young man by a dozen people.

The shock and indignation did not fall for the mayor of Montgeron, the day after the large-scale dissemination on social networks of the video showing the lynching of a 17-year-old young man by a dozen people in a street in the commune of Essonne. While the veil is gradually lifting on this incident, Sylvie Carillon, the councilor belonging to the “Free!” Movement, affirms that the investigation is underway and indicates that “this young man, today, is doing well”.

“We were not aware of these facts before the broadcast of this video since when the police, on September 30, came to the site, there was no one left,” explains Sylvie Carillon.

Circumstances still unclear

The mayor still accuses the blow in view of the violence deployed in a sequence however short of 40 seconds.





An investigation was launched to “shed light on all the circumstances of the facts and the possible causes of this aggression,” she said. The homophobic character of the assault was confirmed by the investigations because homophobic insults were heard. The mayor has, moreover, confirmed that the victim was until now unknown to the police services and the town hall for possible threats or previous violence.

Recurring episodes of violence

Sylvie Carillon also points to the recurrence of these episodes of brutality in the Ile-de-France region, and questions the root causes of these attacks in the township: “At the moment, all cities have similar problems. In all social residences, things are moving. more and more for ten years. “

“We, as mayors, are constantly warning the public authorities and the government on this increase in violence and on the recurrence of this gang violence, which is absolutely unacceptable and against which we are fighting. daily with our police officers, not enough numerous “, she denounces.

A statement echoing with a regret, that Sylvie Carillon had shared earlier this Monday: “It is an observation of terrible failure.”