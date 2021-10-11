The Merck laboratory has filed a request in the United States for authorization of its pill against Covid-19

New hope in the fight against the virus? The American laboratory Merck announced Monday, October 11 that it had filed an authorization request with the American authorities for its pill against Covid-19.

This request concerns Merck’s drug, dubbed molnupiravir, for the treatment of adult patients with mild to moderate forms of Covid-19 who are at risk of progressing to severe forms and / or hospitalization, the company said in a statement.

“The extreme consequences of this pandemic demand that we act with unprecedented urgency, and that is what our teams have done by submitting this request (for authorization) for molnupiravir.” the US Drug Agency, the FDA, said Robert Davis, boss of the company, quoted in a statement.





For its authorization request, Merck is based on the clinical trial it conducted with its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics on people with mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 and at least one aggravating risk factor. They received the treatment within five days of the first symptoms.

The rate of hospitalization or death in patients who received the drug was 7.3%, compared with 14.1% in those who received placebo. No deaths were observed in people treated with molnupiravir, compared to 8 in the second group.