the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office has opened a preliminary investigation for “favoritism”

This procedure follows a report to the courts by Rachida Dati, mayor of the 7th arrondissement of Paris, and by the Anticor association.

The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) opened a preliminary investigation in June 2021 for “favoritism” and “concealment of favoritism” on the award of the operating contract for the Porte de Versailles exhibition center, in the 15th arrondissement of Paris , where the Triangle Tower, a 42-storey building, planned to be 180 m high, is to be built, he confirmed to franceinfo on Monday, October 11.

This concession was reported to the courts by the mayor Les Républicains of the 7th arrondissement of Paris, Rachida Dati, in July 2020, and even targeted by a complaint from the Anticor association in February 2021. The elected representative and the association s’ based on a report from the Ile-de-France regional chamber of accounts published in July 2020, which considers that this concession has been awarded “under partly questionable conditions” at Viparis, a subsidiary of Unibail-Rodamco.





At the heart of the criticisms: the fact that the city of Paris initially ended the Viparis concession and compensated it for 263 million euros, then asked the candidates for the concession an entrance fee of 263 million euros and agreed that Viparis pay this amount by waiving its compensation. For the regional chamber of accounts, Paris has thus agreed to indemnify Viparis “for undemonstrated damage”.