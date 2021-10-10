The Nets obviously got it right over Kyrie Irving

A few days before the training camp, Sean marks had been optimistic that all his players would be there for home games despite the rules in New York, but the rhetoric has changed a lot. Visibly Kyrie Irving reportedly has no intention of getting the vaccine just yet and there is a strong possibility that he will miss 43 games, all 41 at Barclays Center and 2 at Madison Square Garden.

It is certain that this will be the case at the start of the season, it remains to be seen how long that will last. On this subject, in today’s training, Steve nash said :

“I think we recognize that he will miss some home games. We will definitely have to play without him this year. So it remains to be seen how long and how many matches. “Steve Nash

Even if the playmaker has been allowed to train with his teammates, for the chemistry of the team this is really not ideal since he will be subject to a strict protocol and will most of the time be the team gap.

If he is not vaccinated for the season, the NBA will then withhold his salary, and he will have to write off about $ 16.4 million.

Trip Double launches its NBA 2022 trips: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco & Chicago!