the new disease that worries Japan

The world is still affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, a new virus is emerging in Japan.

As the whole world has just passed through an unprecedented pandemic, researchers around the world are trying to put new things in place so that diseases are spotted early, so that they can be fought quickly if infected. massive.

In Japan, a new virus, called Yezo, has been occupying the archipelago’s laboratories for a few years now. The latter would cause high fevers as well as a dysfunction of the liver and a decrease in platelets blood and leukocytes. According to Professor Keita Matsuno, who works at the University of Hokkaido, the city where this new virus was discovered, “ At least seven people have been infected with this new virus since 2014 “. Reassuring news nevertheless, none of these people died of the consequences of this disease, assures the Japanese researcher.

Fevers and muscle pain

The Yezo virus was formally identified in 2019 after a man in his 40s was admitted to the emergency room with high fevers and leg pain. The patient reported that he was bitten by a tick during a walk, which allowed researchers to understand that the virus had first appeared in humans through animal transmission. A hypothesis now verified.





For Keita Matsuno, this virus is very different from the others. Indeed, if the majority of cases have for the moment been listed not far from Hokkaido, there is no doubt that other Japanese cities are affected by the disease and the number of cases could be much higher than current knowledge.

A virus still very poorly understood

The researchers have asked all Japanese hospitals to test people who come to the emergency room with these symptoms. If today no death is attributed to this new disease, Japanese virologists are very worried about the evolution of the latter which could very well mutate in the coming weeks and become even more dangerous.

According to the researchers, several animal species have antibodies to fight this particular virus, which means that it has been around for a long time and that humans are surely one of the last species in the Japanese animal world to be affected.

In order to limit the risks of contamination, the researchers recommend that all the inhabitants of the archipelago be extra vigilant during nature walks, especially when approaching mountainous areas, where ticks are supposed to live. Today, only animal contamination has been proven and no human-to-human contamination has been identified on the archipelago.