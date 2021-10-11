The “new vulnerable”, these 4 million French people weakened by the crisis

France seems to be emerging from the pandemic and its economic consequences, the recovery of activity is vigorous, unemployment and poverty are declining, purchasing power is improving, but not all French people emerge unscathed from these two years of crisis which would have weakened 4 million of them. This is one of the conclusions drawn by the Research Center for the Study and Observation of Living Conditions (Crédoc) from an original survey conducted online with a representative sample of 3,202 people, from the 4th to May 21, and to be released on October 12.

With the financial support of the Sanofi Espoir Foundation and in partnership with several associations, including Emmaüs Convergence, and researchers, Crédoc launched the Vulnerabilities and Resilience Institute and drew up an initial inventory after the health crisis. also based on its surveys carried out three times a year, since 1978, on the living conditions of the French.

A volunteer from Secours populaire welcomes a new beneficiary in Châtellerault (Vienne) on October 7. CYRIL CHIGOT / DIVERGENCE FOR “THE WORLD”

According to the forthcoming study, 31% of people questioned today feel in a situation of vulnerability, i.e. 10 points more than in 2018, and a quarter of them attribute this situation to the Covid crisis. 19. By extrapolating this result to the entire population, it is therefore 8% of people over 15, i.e. 4 million French people, who have, over the past two years, fallen into a worrying situation in several respects (employment, finance, health, housing) aggravated by isolation.





The first event is, of course, professional, with 42% of these “New vulnerable”, as the Crédoc designates them, for whom access to employment is difficult: 34% are on fixed-term contracts, against 16% of the non-vulnerable, and 14% are unemployed, against 6% of the others. The study specifies: “These are young workers, working more in the private sector (74%), in particular the sectors of commerce, accommodation and catering, cultural activities and household services, with few qualifications since one in two does not have the baccalaureate and, most often, responsible for families. This precariousness mainly concerns Ile-de-France residents (21%) and inhabitants of towns with more than 100,000 inhabitants (34%). “

Health precariousness

Among the other lessons of this survey: 61% believe that their financial situation has deteriorated because of the crisis, against 24% in the general population, and this despite state support, for example for partial unemployment. This manifests itself in the difficulty of paying bills, electricity (22% against 7% for the others), telephone and Internet subscriptions (20% against 5%), to honor their rent or to repay a mortgage. (18% against 4%), to pay their taxes (18%), their home or vehicle insurance (17%), to pay the tuition fees (17%).

