More

    The Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to three specialists in experimental economics, David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens

    News


    Their work “gave us new ideas on the job market and showed what conclusions can be drawn from natural experiments in terms of causes and consequences”, according to the Nobel jury.

    Article written by

    Posted

    Update

    Reading time : 1 min.

    It is the last Nobel of the season. THE’Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the prize savings to three specialists in experimental economics, the Canadian David Card, the American-Israeli Joshua Angrist and the American-Dutch Guido Imbens, Monday, October 11.

    The trio “brought us new ideas in the labor market and showed what conclusions can be drawn from natural experiences in terms of causes and consequences”, greeted the Nobel jury.

    For the first half, the prize rewards David Card, born in 1956, “for his empirical contributions to labor economics”. Using natural experiments, he analyzed the effects of minimum wages, immigration and education on the labor market. In particular, the results of his research have shown that increasing the minimum wage does not necessarily mean fewer jobs.

    Joshua Angrist, 61, and Guido Imbens, 58, were jointly awarded “for their methodological contributions to the analysis of cause and effect relationships”.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleWind of panic in Kashmir where religious minorities are the target of terrorists
    Next articlesoon to be free screening tests even without a prescription?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC