The Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to three specialists in experimental economics, David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens

It is the last Nobel of the season. THE’Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the prize savings to three specialists in experimental economics, the Canadian David Card, the American-Israeli Joshua Angrist and the American-Dutch Guido Imbens, Monday, October 11.

The trio “brought us new ideas in the labor market and showed what conclusions can be drawn from natural experiences in terms of causes and consequences”, greeted the Nobel jury.

For the first half, the prize rewards David Card, born in 1956, “for his empirical contributions to labor economics”. Using natural experiments, he analyzed the effects of minimum wages, immigration and education on the labor market. In particular, the results of his research have shown that increasing the minimum wage does not necessarily mean fewer jobs.

Joshua Angrist, 61, and Guido Imbens, 58, were jointly awarded “for their methodological contributions to the analysis of cause and effect relationships”.