The Nobel Prize in Economics wraps up an unpredictable year

At the end of a Nobel season which has foiled many forecasts and fled the favorites, the economy prize is awarded on Monday in Stockholm with an increasing number of contenders for a reward with the donkey cap in terms of parity.

Macroeconomics and credit cycles, health economics or the job market are among the fields well placed to win the youngest Nobel, according to experts polled by AFP.

Sometimes called a “false Nobel” because created by the Bank of Sweden more than 60 years after the other five (medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace), the 2021 prize is to be announced around 11:45 am (09:45 GMT) in Stockholm.

Who to succeed the American duo of auction specialists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, winners last year?

Hubert Fromlet, associate professor at Linnaeus University in Sweden and author each year of a list of contenders, sees “250 to 300 serious candidates”.

Already among the favorites last year, the American Claudia Goldin, 75, is mentioned again, in particular for her work on inequalities and the place of women in the labor market.

With only two laureates among the 86 recipients of the prize (the American Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and the French Esther Duflo 10 years later), or 97.7% of male laureates, the Nobel in economics is the least female, so even that he is only half a century old.

The former chief economist and briefly director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the American Anne Krueger, is also among the nobelizable women in economics, according to the experts interviewed. Just like her compatriots Janet Currie – specialist in anti-poverty programs – and the economist of Stanford University Susan Athey, or even the Belgian Marianne Bertrand, specialist in work.



The season has so far been not very feminine – only one woman winner, the Philippine Maria Ressa, for peace – despite the promise of the Nobel committees to ensure better parity, commensurate with the presence of women in the front rows of the global research.





According to David Pendlebury of the Clarivate organization, Nobuhiro Kiyotaki, a Japanese economist based in the United States, and Briton John Moore could be awarded for their work on credit cycles in the 1990s.

Their publication “almost perfectly described what happened during the financial crisis of 2007-2008,” said the expert, who maintains a list of nobelists in science and economics.

– Surprises –

He also relies on the American Claudia Goldin and her compatriot Douglas Diamond, specialist in financial intermediation and banks.

As with all Nobels, the list of “usual suspects” is long. There is the Israeli-American Joshua Angrist, specialist in work and education, possibly with the Canadian David Card; the Americans Colin Camerer and Matthew Rabin and the Swiss-Austrian Ernst Fehr, champions of behavioral economics. Or the French macroeconomist Olivier Blanchard or the pope of the new neoclassical macroeconomics, Robert Barro.

As for the Frenchman Thomas Piketty, his “Capital in the 21st century” earned him a place among speculations. But the debates on its conclusions would make it “a controversial choice”, judge M. Fromlet.

The 53rd “Bank of Sweden Prize in Economics in Memory of Alfred Nobel” ends a season when the committees have foiled the forecasts of experts and punters alike.

While press freedom was a favorite for the Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee chose, rather than an organization, to honor two investigative journalists, Philippine media director Rappler, Maria Ressa, and editor. chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, Dmitry Muratov.

The literature prize went to Abdulrazak Gurnah, a novelist of Tanzanian origin exiled in the United Kingdom, again a surprise.

In medicine, messenger RNA vaccines against Covid-19 have not won prices. The award crowned the American researchers David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, for their work on nerve receptors of touch.

The physics prize went for the first time to two climate experts, the German Klaus Hasselman and the American-Japanese Syukuro Manabe, as well as to the Italian theorist Giorgio Parisi.

Finally the chemistry prize crowned a duo of pioneers of a new type of catalyst, the German Benjamin List and the American-Scottish David MacMillan.