“The obligation to protect life” is “superior to the secrecy of confession” says Sauvé

The rapporteur of the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (Ciase) wishes in an interview that “the tree of the secrecy of confession does not hide the forest of all the recommendations” of his commission

Jean-Marc Sauvé affirms that “the obligation to protect the life of the people is superior to the obligation of the secrecy of the confession”, in an interview with Famille Chrétienne where he pleads so that this subject does not “hide all the recommendations” of his commission.

Sauvé reaffirms the point of view of la Ciase which, in its 45 recommendations, recommended that Church authorities relay a clear message on the obligation of the confessor to report to judicial and administrative authorities cases of sexual violence against a minor or a vulnerable person.

“It is up to the Church to seek the way which will make it possible to overcome the contradiction in which we are”.





“Consultation and dialogue”

Words that come when the president of the Conference of Bishops of France (CEF) will have to “explain” his statements on the secrecy of confession Tuesday afternoon with Gérald Darmanin.

In his interview, Sauvé specifies that “the commission considered, in view of the difficulty for a minor to speak about the sexual violence that he suffers, that the guideline Reference points for confessors, enacted in December 2020 by the episcopal conference so that the priest obtains outside confession the reiteration of what was said during the sacrament of penance, was neither satisfactory nor sufficient ”.

Sauvé wishes, however, that “the tree of the secrecy of confession does not hide the forest of all the recommendations” of his commission. He also indicates that the question of a meeting with the Pope “is under study”. “It is possible that the commission will meet the Holy Father in the coming months”.

On how the Church must go about recognizing its responsibility, Sauvé advocates “consultation” and “dialogue” with the victims. “No unilateralism then! And no rush either. It is definitely worth taking three months, six months or even a year to think about what to do ”.