The oriental hornet, a new and very dangerous species discovered for the first time in France

The Aix-based Ecotonia laboratory is currently working on a beacon system to detect the nest of this new species. (© Alain Coache)

“For two days the phone has not stopped ringing”, confides Gerard Filippi, founder and director ofEcotonia, an Aix-based entomology laboratory (study of insects, editor’s note). At the end of the line, a few individuals, but above all a lot ofbeekeepers worried about the presence of oriental hornet To Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône).

For the first time, on September 22, 2021, this species was detected in France.

The hornet vespa orientalis

“It looks like the European hornet but it has yellow spots which are very different” describes Gérard Filippi before adding: “it cannot be confused with another hornet. It has red and brown segments on the body. And he’s bigger than the Asian hornet. “

The oriental hornet, also called ” hornet vespa orientalis Would probably have arrived by boat, but nothing is certain yet. The three researchers behind this discovery, Gérard Filippi, Alain Coache and Bruno Geireys do not prefer to come forward until they have scientific evidence.

It was during a study on insects that these experts made this discovery. A week later, they published an article in the scientific journal Faunitaxys. If the news has been making a lot of noise, Gérard Filippi says that “it is an alert” to be taken seriously.

The Eastern hornet is larger than the Asian hornet. (© Gérard Filippi)

A more toxic venom, especially for bees

“The eastern hornet is no more dangerous to humans than any other hornet. You can also die of a wasp sting if you have allergies, ”recalls the founder and director of the entomology laboratory.

This insect is especially dangerous for the beekeeping sector. And for good reason. It is a bee predator more dangerous than the Asian hornet. Gérard Filippi explains: “The venom of this oriental hornet is more toxic because it comes from a species of tropical origin. “

Place a radar on a hornet to find the nest

The primary objective for the Ecotonia laboratory is above all to detect the nest. Like Gérard Filippi, Alain Coache explains that there is necessarily one somewhere. “We suspect that there is a nest because we have detected the presence of a female, a male and a worker. This means that there has been reproduction, ”reports the entomologist.

And to find it, the researchers will return to the place where they found the oriental hornet and try to put a radar on the back of one of them. Which is no easy task. “You have to be careful, because you risk being stung. And that’s exactly what happened to us the last time, ”says Alain Coache.





Complicated to find

If the operation is successful, researchers will easily be able to get their hands on the nest of this species that arrived in France. The deadline? “It is an absolute emergency” affirms Gérard Filippi, who specifies: “We do not like to kill animals, but faced with a very harmful species, we have no choice”. The ideal would be for the nest to be destroyed “before next spring,” explains Alain Coache.

However, researchers face another difficulty. The eastern hornet’s nest is more complicated to find than a European hornet. “For the other species, it suffices to locate” a large balloon “in the trees in height, whereas the nest of the oriental hornet is hidden under the ground or in cavities” specifies Gérard Filippi.

“A disaster” for beekeepers

As previously written, it is therefore the beekeepers who will be the first victims of this spread of the oriental hornet in France. It should be noted that this is also a species which has “a very rapid dissemination capacity” specifies the director of the laboratory. So we have to act quickly. Before it is “the disaster” confides Gérard Jourdan, beekeeper in Marseille for whom the hornet is the number one enemy.

If in addition to the Asian hornet, we have the Eastern hornet, it’s over for us. We are done. Gerard JourdanBeekeeper

“They play with our nerves” continues the beekeeper tonews from Marseille. Desperate, Gérard Jourdan does not dare to imagine what his hives will look like next spring if the oriental hornet manages to spread.

“The first one leaves with a bee, and the time to bring it back to the nest, others come… We manage as best we can. Again the other day, I have a beekeeper friend who told me that he had killed 300 Asian hornets in one morning… ”regrets Gérard Jourdan.

“Everyone gets by”

The opportunity for him to alarm on the lack of aid from which beekeepers benefit. In the meantime, “we have found a solution” explains Gérard Jourdan, “as soon as a beekeeper has found an effective system to kill the hornets that come to invade us, he puts it on Facebook and the others try to reproduce the same thing from their own. side “.

Via this support system, beekeepers try to limit the damage. Today, the best remedy is, according to Gérard Jourdan, to “poison them with the liquid for the ants”. While the entire beekeeping sector is kept informed of the arrival of new dangers, some questions remain. “What we do not manage to know is the distance that the hornets travel when they come and leave with the bees … Sometimes the nests must be very far …”

For him, the profession of beekeeping is becoming more and more difficult. “Why do you think some people start selling only swarms?” This is because they make a profit by producing swarms and more by producing honey ”says the beekeeper who has just ordered for 25,000 euros swarms with his son. “If we don’t have them next spring, I won’t be spending the summer. It’s I walk or die ”.

