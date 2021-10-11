The prefecture condemns the organization of a rave party in Saint-Joseph

This Sunday, October 9, 2021, a rave party was organized illegally in the town of Saint-Joseph. This gathering was not declared to the prefecture and did not comply with the health protocol in force in the territory. The gendarmerie forces intervened and proceeded with verbalizations as well as the seizure of equipment (sound wall and generator).

Thus 72 people were fined on the basis of the prefectural decree of October 1, 2021, on braking measures to limit the spread of the Covid, and 11 driving licenses were withdrawn. .





The Prefect wishes to salute the effective and decisive action of the gendarmerie, which also identified the organizer of the illegal gathering. The judicial authority was seized of this event.

At a time when we must all fight to overcome this pandemic, the organization of such gatherings which flout respect for health rules is a practice that is as illegal as it is irresponsible.

Jacques Billant, Prefect of Reunion, condemns the organization of this event and calls on everyone to show responsibility, in order to protect Reunion Islanders from the scourge of Covid 19.