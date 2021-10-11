The president of the Competition Authority was “a little surprised” not to be renewed

The president of the Competition Authority Isabelle De Silva admitted Monday that she was “a little surprised” by the non-renewal of her mandate, for which she was a candidate.

“At the time, I was a little bit surprised, but I respect the freedom of choice of the authority which decides”, declared Ms. De Silva on the set of BFM Business, referring to the presidency of the Republic.

“I was hoping to continue, it’s true, because I believe that we had carried out difficult and important projects” but “a few hours before my departure, my priority is really that the authority can continue its mission serenely and above all that the projects that we have started can take place because they are important, ”she said.

The Competition Authority must in particular examine the TF1 / M6 merger, which presents crucial challenges in the advertising and audiovisual production market.

Ms. De Silva has chaired the Competition Authority since 2016 and her term ends on October 13. His departure was made public last week, and the name of his successor is not known.

His mandate was marked by decisions concerning the Gafam, with spectacular fines imposed on Google (220 million in June for its advertising practices, then 500 million euros in July, for not having negotiated “in good faith” with the press publishers on the application of neighboring rights) and Apple (1.1 billion euros in March 2020 on the control of the sale of its products).





The non-renewal of this respected personality, who has demonstrated a great mastery in technically and politically complicated files, is linked for many commentators to the file of the TF1 / M6 merger, which could not take place without the green light from the Competition Authority.

The project is viewed favorably by the executive, and was deemed “understandable” by the president of the CSA, who is due to issue an official opinion early next year.

But the Competition Authority has promised for its part to analyze rigorously the effects on the advertising and audiovisual production markets of the creation of this giant. The operation would indeed result in creating a giant on the national television market, capturing three quarters of advertising resources on this medium and an audience share of 30%.

One of the keys to the dossier is the definition of the relevant market for advertising in terms of competition, between a narrow definition reduced to the French television market and a broad definition which encompasses the national or European online advertising market.

TF1 and M6 argue that their merger is necessary to withstand international competition, in particular that of the major global internet players.

“It is true that it is a difficult file, it was one of the reasons why I thought it was a good thing to continue the work that we have started in recent months,” said Ms. De Silva. “In a case as complex as this one, we expect a lot from the market’s response,” she added, referring to the “market test” procedure that the Authority is launching to investigate. the folder.

The president of the Competition Authority is appointed by decree of the President of the Republic on the advice of the committees of the National Assembly and the Senate competent in competition matters. The interim will be carried out by the vice-president of the Authority, Emmanuel Combe.