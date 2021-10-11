The price of used cars is skyrocketing … and it could last

Faced with the growing difficulty of car dealers to quickly obtain new cars which could go on forever, motorists are flocking to used cars. But the sharp decrease in stocks leads to a constant increase in the sale prices of these vehicles according to BFM Business.

The automobile market has been in great difficulty since the start of the health crisis.

Both new and used car sales have fallen significantly, but the second-hand market is doing the best with 490,699 cars changing owners in 2021, according to the latest figures from Autoscout24. However, the price of used vehicles is constantly increasing. All this is explained by the difficulty of car dealers in obtaining new or “young” cars due to the global semiconductor shortage.





Not wanting to wait several months or even a year for the purchase of a new vehicle, motorists naturally turn to the old one. Except that by rushing for used models, they are confronting dealers with the same dilemma as for new cars: the difficulty of obtaining stock. For Éric Champarnaud, President of Autoways, who spoke on BFM Business, the observation is simple: “In December 2020, there was still stock, around 500,000 used vehicles available, by August 2021, we had gone down to 400,000 units, a decrease of 20%.”

Inflation that won’t stop anytime soon

Like everything becoming scarce, the law of supply and demand, the prices of used cars are increasing and inflation is not expected to stop anytime soon. Sellers have adopted a different strategy in car dealerships. Eric Champarnaud tells on BFM Business, that “The main criterion for sellers was the turnover rate. Now you have to sell the car above all at the right price, even if it means that it stays longer in stocks.” According to Autoways research relayed by BFM Business, the average price of a used car in Île-de-France increased by 4.1% in 2021 and by 7.7% in Brittany. Soon some cars will be as expensive as when they were new. With major manufacturers not seeing the situation recover before 2022, this increase could reach unprecedented records. Finally, the “good” sales figures for used cars are not necessarily good news for the pocketbook of the French.