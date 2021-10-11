the producers are clearing up the possible spin-offs

James Bond producer pair Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson discuss franchise spin-offs 007.

This is the question that has burned everyone’s lips since To die can wait : who will replace Daniel Craig’s James Bond? Some have suggested changing the gender and / or ethnicity of the British agent to modernize the formula, but others have glimpsed (for a long time) the possibility of doing spin-offs to diversify the landscape of the 007 franchise.

With the character of Nomi (Lashana Lynch), another agent 00 who temporarily retrieves the James Bond number, the time of his in-between film retirement, the debate has been revived even more. In such a universe of espionage, with her share of “Bond Girls” spies, wouldn’t it be interesting to have stories about them? ? That’s a question that Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson answered, at the conclusion of the Craig era that exploded the box office pandemic.

It is not for lack of having insured in Dying can wait

The two producers, roughly the bosses of the franchise, returned to the subject of these desired spin-offs. Interviewed by Fandango, they explained that the saga should remain focused on 007:

“What makes the success of these films is its main character […] We haven’t done any spin-offs in the past, and we don’t have any in the future. But who knows, maybe one day …? “

And yet, those most familiar with 007 culture will know that‘There was a time when a project of the kind had emerged from the boxes, without ever being able to materialize. It was the discontinued spin-off of Die another day on Halle Berry’s character, Jinx. Nevertheless, the production will make a clean sweep of Pierce Brosnan’s 007 cycle to launch the Craig era in 2006 with Casino Royale. An unfavorable combination of circumstances (coupled with bad faith, according to the actress) which will never have given a Bond Girl the opportunity to shine in her own adventure.





“A secret agent in a 007 whose title begins with the verb ‘Die’? A feeling of deja vu”

Apart from the considerations of MGM, other women have distinguished themselves in the Bond-Craig universe. Aside from Nomi, Paloma (Ana de Armas) steals the show pretty well from James, despite her slim stake in To die can wait. For the less suicide bombers, we think of Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) for her long-term relationship with Bond, and Eve Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) for her versatility since Sky Fall.

Potential candidates who will apparently have no better luck than Berry, and whose the successors will have (for times to come, at least) to remain on the periphery of “main character“, terms which logically designate James Bond. In short, as long as Broccoli and Wilson keep up with the grain, 007 probably won’t go into the Marvel fashion of the cinematic universes.