the rant of Roberto Martinez, who cannot digest the arbitration against France!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Juventus – Chelsea: the Blues to assert their status?

Roberto Martinez saw his Belgian team finish fourth in the League of Nations, after two defeats against France (2-3) and Italy (1-2). And that made him very bitter. In statements after the meeting relayed by RMC, the coach regretted the lack of luck … but also the management of the arbitration. “We did not deserve to lose with these three posts, regretted the coach of Belgium at a press conference. And with all due respect for the refereeing, there was no penalty. But hey, we have to defend a lot better from a corner, that’s a fact. But the game was different than against France. We were in control, even when we were down 2-0, the score against us did not affect our performance. It’s a good sign, but we should certainly not concede five goals in two games. We must be more vigilant. “

Roberto Martinez then returned to the arbitration against France which is obviously not digested. “I’m always very respectful to the referee, but in a tournament like this you need a lot of experience and you need referees who already have experience on these stages. Two advantages were not granted and the performance was poor, the penalty being the perfect example. We are very frustrated by the intervention of the VAR against France, we must make the referees responsible. But why didn’t he intervene today when the referee needed a helping hand and the yellow was given to Vertonghen, only to him? The frustration grew over time ”.



