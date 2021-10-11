the risk of a “less desire to buy”

“Plastic has a huge drawback, it is not good for the environment. It has an advantage, it is that it allows to see” what we are buying, summarized this Monday, October 11 on franceinfo the journalist Olivier Dauvers, specialist in mass distribution, author of the blog Le Web Grande Conso, while from January 1, 2022, plastic packaging will be banned for fruits and vegetables. Some products will escape it until 2026. The list must be formalized on Tuesday, October 12 in a decree implementing the anti-waste law passed in January 2020.

franceinfo: There will be exceptions to this ban on plastic packaging, but still, is it a revolution for stores?

Olivier Dauvers: It is a political signal that will accelerate a movement that we were already seeing, but probably too timidly. Those who do their shopping know that we are starting to see, for example, fruits and vegetables that are in cardboard packaging. Plastic has a huge downside that no one disputes – it’s not good for the environment. It has an advantage, which is that it allows you to see the fruits and vegetables that you are buying. What cardboard will not allow for products that will have to continue to be packaged is also why, until now, things have probably not gone as quickly as citizens wanted. Quite simply because the consumer himself found an interest in plastic.

Large distribution has already integrated the need to use less plastic or is there still the will to try to “play” with exceptions?

You should know that presenting it only through the prism of large-scale distribution is partial because it is also the subject of their suppliers, wholesalers or producers. It is they who will have to be inventive to switch from plastic to other materials. So there was not strictly speaking a will to brake, but simply there was no obligation to go fast. There is a nuance between the two, it is that there was a movement which was also started before the Covid, to do without plastic. And remember what we saw during the Covid, customers asked for plastic because they wanted to be reassured on the health side, sometimes even to choose their fruits and vegetables by providing them with plastic gloves. See this dichotomy between the citizen who wants less plastic and the consumer who, at times, is reassured by plastic. It is not a small paradox.

Is it going to be easy to move from this world to a more natural universe?





No, it’s not going to be easy because it’s a change in practice and in principle, changes in practice are always difficult. There will be alternatives that we are already seeing happening. I am thinking, for example, of the cherry tomato trays that you may have been used to buying in plastic trays. Cardboard trays are now arriving. And that poses a problem, is that you see less of the product which gives you less eye. You may be less inclined to buy it. So there could be on certain fruits and vegetables, as soon as we no longer see them or see them less, a lesser desire to buy them, and that would be a problem, obviously, for the distribution of meals, but also for producers who would have fewer outlets. So, we will have to move quickly because the government has decided to do so. But despite everything, we will not have to make a mistake because for some products, the risks of a lower sale are there.

Will the law also apply to the backroom, to deliveries and not just to store shelves?

It is in any case a hunt for plastic which is general. And in absolute terms, it’s not just fruits and vegetables. But fruits and vegetables are fragile products. When you’re a producer, wholesaler, or distributor, putting packaging costs you money, so you can’t imagine them dumb enough to spend money if it wasn’t needed. Fruits and vegetables are fragile products and all the more so when consumers demand them ripe, ready to eat. It is also another paradox. If we buy them all absolutely hard and not fully mature, we would have less need to protect them. As soon as we want them ready to consume, we must protect them. It might sound silly, but it’s the reality of things on the ground, on the shelves.

Is there a demand from some consumers to have much less plastic?

I would even tend to say that there is a demand from all consumers who want us to consume less plastic. The citizen wants more environment in everything he does, and in particular there, when he does his shopping. Less packaging means the development of bulk. But at the same time, do not forget once again that there is the consumer and that if it is the same individual, he has two sides. And at times, there are paradoxes, contradictory injunctions. The subject of fruit and vegetable packaging is an illustration of this.